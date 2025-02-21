Marvel Rivals hits highest-ever player count amid major layoffs

The Marvel Rivals developer team saw a series of layoffs a few days ago. While a whole team of devs was recently laid off, this NetEase Games title is still popular among the fans and new players are still joining in to experience what this game has to offer. Recently, this team-based PvP title reached 40 million players worldwide, allowing the developers to hit a new milestone after the successful Season 1 launch.

While the player base continuously grows, this feat shows how appealing Marvel Rivals is.

Marvel Rivals reached 40 million players worldwide soon after major layoffs

While Marvel Rivals recently saw major layoffs, the title’s total player count achieved a massive feat by hitting 40 million players worldwide. This alone shows how appealing and addicting the game is.

While it has been a while since the release of Season 1 which introduced brand-new Heroes, and maps, The Human Torch, and The Thing are expected to be released along with the mid-season patch soon. Besides the new playable characters, the update will feature a new event featuring various fresh free rewards that all players can acquire.

Although there is some time until The Human Torch and The Thing’s release, their recent ability showcase has caught players’ attention. Since the title is free-to-play, it also plays a major role in Marvel Rivals’ success in such a short time. The mid-season patch is scheduled to be released on February 21, 2025.

Besides the new heroes, the long-awaited mid-season rank reset is also set to arrive with this patch. After this change, all players’ ranks will be lowered. For example, if you finish the first half of Season 1 as Diamond 3, your rank will be adjusted to Platinum 3 in the second half.

While the massive layoff was a shock to most players and fans of the title, NetEase explained that it was to regulate the development structure to ensure the updates get released on time.

