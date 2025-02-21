How to get Blood Blaze skin for Human Torch in Marvel Rivals

The Blood Blaze skin for Human Torch in Marvel Rivals will soon be available to all players for free. Season 1 introduced two heroes from the Fantastic Four franchise: Mr Fantastic and Invisible Women. The other two heroes are set to be released with the mid-season update on February 21, 2025.

This article explains how to get Blood Blaze skin for Human Torch.

Marvel Rivals: How to unlock the Blood Blaze skin for Human Torch

To unlock the Blood Blaze skin for Human Torch, you must reach the Gold tier rank in Marvel Rivals’ Competitive mode. It’s important to note that you must reach this rank by the end of Season 1, which ends soon.

Reach the Gold tier in Marvel Rivals to claim the Blood Blaze skin for Human Torch (Image via NetEase Games)

You can claim the skin once Season 1 concludes and Season 1.5 begins. All you have to do is maintain your Gold rank or above until Season 1 ends and play a few matches in Season 1.5 to receive the skin.

The process for unlocking the Blood Blaze skin for Human Torch is similar to that of the Blood Shield Skin for Invisible Woman.

The costume features red and grey accents and has the number “4” symbol on the chest, representing the Fantastic Four. As you progress through your rank-grinding journey, you will also receive a variety of nameplates that you can showcase during a match.

