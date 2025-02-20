Marvel Rivals downtime today (February 21, 2025): When will servers be back up?

The Marvel Rivals update for Season 1's second half is set to go online on February 21, 2025. Once the game's servers go offline for maintenance, players can expect them to come back online at around 4 am PST on the same day. However, during this downtime, players will not be able to play games or access Marvel Rivals at all. Once the patch goes online, the game will begin functioning as normal, and the new content will become available.

Ad

This article will shed some light on how long the servers will remain offline and when players can expect them to be back up and running in Marvel Rivals.

Marvel Rivals downtime on February 21, 2025: When will the servers come back online?

The Marvel Rivals server downtime was announced on the game's official X page on February 20, 2025. Reportedly, the servers will go offline on February 21, 2025, at 1 am PST.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Since the server downtime was announced to be three hours long, players can expect the game to come back online at around 4 am PST on February 21, 2025. However, the duration may vary based on the progress of the update's upload from NetEase Games.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The update will kick off the second half of Season 1 of NetEase's hero shooter and introduce a plethora of new content to the game. Players will be able to play as the Human Torch and The Thing.

The former is a powerful Duelist while the latter is an incredibly mobile new Vanguard hero. Apart from this, the new Central Park map will also become available once the patch is released.

Furthermore, as per the recent Dev Vision update, players will also be able to convert excess Chrono Tokens into Units at a specified rate that is yet to be revealed by NetEase Games. It is most likely that the conversion ratio will become apparent once the patch update is released on February 21, 2025.

Ad

Overall, Season 1's second half is set to introduce a series of interesting changes and rewards for players. The downtime is rather short, so it won't affect gameplay hours for too long, and players can jump back into the action the very same day.

Read more Marvel Rivals-related articles from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.