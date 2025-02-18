A new Marvel Rivals Dev Vision edition was released on YouTube on February 18, 2025. Within the video, Creative Director Guangguang and Lead Combat Designer Zhiyong revealed a number of exciting details regarding Marvel Rivals Season 1's second half. According to the developers, the remaining members of the super family, the Fantastic Four, will be joining the fray in the second half of the season.

Apart from that, new maps and in-game adjustments were also announced. This article will shed some light on the recent Marvel Rivals Dev Vision edition.

Marvel Rivals Dev Vision (18 February 2025) reveals important details about Season 1.5

New Heroes

Marvel Rivals Season 1's second half will introduce two new heroes to the game. These will be the remaining members of the Fantastic Four including The Thing and the Human Torch.

The former will be a powerful Vanguard while the latter will be an interesting addition to the Duelists in the existing roster. The full scale of their abilities is yet to be officially unveiled by NetEase Games.

New map

The new map in Marvel Rivals will be called Central Park as revealed by the new Marvel Rivals Dev Vision edition. Coming straight from the chapters of Marvel Comics, this map will play a key part in the current storyline, The Empire of Eternal Night.

Characters like the Fantastic Four, Spiderman, and Squirrel Girl have previously been involved in a war against Dracula as they try to save New York City. This narrative will be continued with the coming of Season 1's second half.

An escort-type mission could involve rescuing Ratatoskr, the Asgardian Squirrel God of Yggdrasil. You can also explore Dracula's castle on this map.

Gold Rank rewards for Season 1's second half

In the second half of Marvel Rivals Season 2, you must play at least 10 competitive matches and reach the Gold rank to earn the following rewards:

Invisible Woman Blood Shield Costume

Human Torch Blood Blaze Costume

The Invisible Woman Blood Shield skin was a seasonal reward for the first half of the season. However, Marvel Rivals made some adjustments to give players a chance to still earn the skin in the second half along with the new Human Torch costume according to the Marvel Rivals Dev Vision video.

New redemption system

According to the Marvel Rivals Dev Vision update, you will now be able to convert excess Chrono Tokens into Units. After the release of the second half of Season 1, any leftover Chrono Tokens will become eligible for conversion at a specific ratio which is yet to be revealed by NetEase Games.

This will help players better utilize the game's currency obtained by purchasing the Battle Pass. The change has been implemented to make the game more rewarding.

Marvel Rivals Championship

The Marvel Rivals Championship has reportedly maxed out its faction registrations in North America. The limit for registration will soon be increased by the end of the second half of Season 1.

Furthermore, Creative Director Guangguan announced the upcoming Marvel Rivals Invitational. The competition will kick off at the end of February 2025 and continue into March.

Balancing changes

Expand Tweet

Ultimate energy costs will witness a significant change, especially for Strategists like Cloak & Dagger. The aim is to make the game more exhilarating and combat orthodox team composition strategies. Heroes like Magik and Venom will see a reduction in their Ultimate energy cost as per Lead Combat Designer Zhiyong who spoke about the changes in the Marvel Rivals Dev Vision update.

The survivability of Doctor Strange and Magneto will likely be reduced. Unfortunately, specifics were not mentioned during the video. Finally, heroes like Storm and Moon Knight will also receive balancing changes in Marvel Rivals Season 1's second half.

