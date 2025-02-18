Marvel Rivals upcoming Human Torch and The Thing skins leaked

According to recent Marvel Rivals leaks, Human Torch and The Thing will have a cosmetic skin released on the same day as their official addition to the hero pool. The Marvel Rivals Season 1 mid-season update, scheduled for February 21, 2025, will introduce these two iconic members of the Fantastic Four, as confirmed by the developers during the start of the season.

Leaks regarding the upcoming skins were shared by the reputable data mining team @XOX_LEAK on X, generating buzz within the community. On that note, here's everything you need to know about the upcoming leaked skins in Marvel Rivals.

Note: This article is based on leaks. Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt and await official confirmation.

Leaks suggest upcoming Human Torch and The Thing skins in Marvel Rivals

The mid-season update will not only introduce these new skins but also complete the Fantastic Four lineup in Marvel Rivals. Earlier in Season 1, which commenced on January 10, 2025, players welcomed Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman to the roster. The developers had previously announced that The Thing and Human Torch would join the team with the mid-season update.

According to @X0X_LEAK's recent posts, players can anticipate unique skins accompanying the upcoming heroes. The Thing could have a Trench Coat costume, reminiscent of his classic disguise from the comics, allowing him to blend into society despite his rocky appearance. This attire harks back to various storylines where the hero adopts a trench coat and hat to mask his identity.

Meanwhile, the Human Torch's Negative Zone Gladiator skin offers a striking visual inspired by the Negative Zone, a parallel dimension in the Marvel Universe. In various storylines, the Human Torch has ventured into this hostile realm; this skin reflects the battles and challenges he faced there.

Do note that these are purely speculative and players must await official confirmation from NetEase Games regarding these skins. Previously, there was controversy suggesting that developers might be planting fake data to mislead data miners.

However, the devs have denied these claims, clarifying that they are not intentionally misleading the community. Given this clarification and the source's credibility, the likelihood of these skins being introduced in the upcoming update is high.

