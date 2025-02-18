5 heroes who desperately need a buff in Marvel Rivals' mid-season update

The mid-season update for Marvel Rivals is set to arrive on February 21, 2025, bringing new heroes and balance adjustments. While the game enjoys a large and passionate player base, there's always room for improvement. Some heroes, in particular, are perceived as underpowered and could benefit from enhancements to make gameplay more balanced and enjoyable.

Here are five heroes that require buff in the mid-season update of Marvel Rivals.

Note: This list is subjective and in no particular order. The article is solely based on the writer's opinion.

Black Widow and other heroes who need buffs in Marvel Rivals

1) Black Widow

Black Widow in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Black Widow occupies a challenging position in the current meta. She demands significantly more effort to match the effectiveness of other heroes. Since the beginning of the game, she has remained one of the least picked heroes with a very low win-rate too. Her potential as a sniper is limited, and even in the hands of skilled players, she lacks the impactful presence that other damage dealers bring to the battlefield.

Adjustments to her abilities could enhance her viability without making her overpowered. An increased headshot damage, and stronger ultimate ability would do the job.

Also read: Black Widow skins in Marvel Rivals: Tier list, prices, and more

2) Adam Warlock

Adam Warlock in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Adam Warlock, despite his intriguing skill set, struggles to find his footing among other Strategists in the game. His larger hitbox makes him an easy target, and his lack of mobility hampers his survivability. Additionally, his healing abilities are often on cooldown, and his ultimate ability is predictable, offering minimal advantage.

Enhancing his mobility and revising his healing mechanics could make him a more competitive choice.

Jeff the Land Shark

Jeff the Land Shark in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Despite being a fan-favorite, Jeff the Land Shark seems to underperform. While a minority of players can utilize him effectively, most find him to be a liability. His abilities require the team to exert extra effort to accommodate his playstyle.

Reworking his skills to provide more consistent support could elevate his status among healers. Reducing the cooldown of Jeff’s Healing Bubble would make his support more reliable. Moreover, increasing the damage when he swallows enemies with his ultimate could make him more impactful.

4) Iron Fist

Iron Fist in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Iron Fist faces significant challenges, especially at higher levels of play. His approach is easily countered by any form of damage, and opponents can swiftly eliminate him upon engagement. Even with proficient use of his parry ability, Iron Fist excels only when facing low rank opponents.

Enhancing his durability or providing him with better engagement tools could make him more formidable.

5) Groot

Groot in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

As a melee-only tank, Groot's slow movement and attack speed put him at a disadvantage compared to other Vanguard class heroes. His ultimate ability is not really effective in high ELO matches, and attacking enemies like Iron Man and Storm is nearly impossible due to range limitations.

Considering his role, increasing his movement speed slightly and extending the range of his wall placement (which is expected to arrive as per the leaks) could improve his effectiveness in controlling the battlefield and supporting his team.

Addressing these heroes' weaknesses in the upcoming mid-season update could lead to a more balanced and enjoyable experience for all the players.

