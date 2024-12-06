Marvel Rivals Iron Fist guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

Marvel Rivals Iron Fist is a Duelist character and among the newer heroes that were released with the game's full launch. With a high damage output and quick mobility options, he is one of the more fun heroes to try out in the game. This article will give an in-depth look at Iron Fist's abilities as well as a guide on how to use him effectively in a match of Marvel Rivals.

Editor's Note: This guide is updated until the January 12, 2025 patch of Marvel Rivals. We will update it whenever a new balance update for the character is released.

Marvel Rivals Iron Fist: All abilities

Character overview (Image via NetEase Games)

Like most Duelists, Iron Fist has some neat mobility options and deals high damage. His kit mainly revolves around taking advantage of his movement, which lets him reach higher elevations to catch enemies by surprise. Here's a look into all her abilities in the game:

Ability Effects Jeet Kune Do (LMB) Strike the targeted enemy with Jeet Kune Do, reducing the cooldown of Block and Strike with every hit. Yat Jee Chung Kuen (LMB) Dash forward to pursue the targeted enemy and unleash a flurry of attacks. Dragon's Defense (RMB) Assume a defensive stance with a boost of Chi to block incoming attacks and gain Damage Reduction, then strike back with Yat Jee Chung Kuen Living Chi (Q) Become living Chi to boost his speed, damage, and attack range, delivering stronger punches whole reducing the cooldown of Dragon's Defense. K'Un-Lun kick (L-Shift) Dash forward, delivering a flying kick when hitting an enemy or reaching full range, dealing damage to nearby enemies. Damage increases with lower enemy health. Harmony Recovery (E) Cross Legs and channel Chi, slowly gaining Bonus Health. Crane Leap (Space) Perform up to three consecutive jumps while airborne. Wall Runner (Passive) Run horizontally along the walls. Chi Absorption (Passive) Assists in taking down enemies allowing him to absorb their Chi and gain Bonus Health Dragon's Chill (Passive) Iron Fist channels the Chi of Shou-Lao into Luna Snow, transforming her ice power into a Chi-infused frosty ring that radiates from her. This ring can knock back enemies with chilling damage and applies a slowing effect, while simultaneously healing her allies

How to play as Iron Fist in Marvel Rivals?

Mobility

Marvel Rivals Iron Fist Wall Runner ability(Image via NetEase Games

Iron Fist has a ton of mobility options. He can use a K'Un-Lun kick to instantly dash across a given area and hit enemies. He can then use Crane Leap to triple jump and reach higher elevations to escape danger. The Wall Runner ability is also useful to hide from opponents in elevated areas. It lets players camp nearby and find the perfect chance to attack. Lastly, Harmony Recovery can be used mid-air to open up a little room for some movement tricks.

Playstyle

Marvel Rivals Iron Fist K'un-Lun Kick ability (Image via NetEase Games)

Iron Fist is an in-your-face type of hero. He gets the most value in close-range encounters. Yat Jee Chung Kuen can deal loads of damage, especially when combined with the K'Un-Lun kick to initiate an attack. Meanwhile, Jeet Kune Do is a reliable tool to do a decent amount of damage. This hero can be extremely fun when players get the hang of his style.

Ultimate

Marvel Rivals Iron Fist Living Chi ultimate ability (Image via NetEase Games)

Living Chi is an ultimate that can absolutely shred the enemies. It's best unleashed when enemies are close to each other for maximum impact. This ability also has a slightly longer range and lasts for a total of 12 seconds. Living Chi also ends up reducing the cooldown for Dragon's Defense.

Best team-ups for Iron Fist in Marvel Rivals

1) Luna Snow (Strategist)

Luna Snow is a great duo for Marvel Rivals Iron Fist (Image via NetEase Games)

Luna Snow and Iron Fist together form the Marvel Rivals team-up called Atlas Bond. This enables Iron Fist to channel the chi of Shou-Lao into Luna, thereby providing her with a special ability called Frozen Chi.

When this team-up is active, Luna Snow can cast a radiating ring around her that can knock back enemies, deal damage to them, apply a slowing effect, and heal allies simultaneously.

2) Invisible Woman (Strategist)

Invisible Woman is a great duo for Marvel Rivals Iron Fist (Image via NetEase Games)

Invisible Woman is one of the best duos for Iron Fist in the game. She can keep up with his aggressive playstyle and provide consistent heals with her Orb Projection shots and Guardian Shield ability. Moreover, her ultimate, Invisible Boundary, can potentially allow Iron Fist to sneak up on his enemies and take them down swiftly without much counterplay.

Furthermore, Susan’s ability to go invisible with Covert Advance and Veiled Step enables her to stay close to Iron Fist and quickly get out of danger when necessary.

Best Marvel Rivals Iron Fist counters

1) Iron Man (Duelist)

Iron Man is a counter to Marvel Rivals Iron Fist (Image via NetEase Games)

Iron Man is one of the best counters to Iron Fist in Marvel Rivals. Tony’s airborne nature with Hyper-Velocity allows him to stay out of Iron Fist’s range while damaging him from a distance. This makes it extremely difficult for Iron Fist to survive during battle without help from his teammates.

Furthermore, considering most of Iron Man’s attacks have area-of-effect damage, it is difficult for Iron Fist to dodge them and find a safe space to continue with his shenanigans.

2) Magneto (Vanguard)

Magneto is a counter to Marvel Rivals Iron Fist (Image via NetEase Games)

Magneto is a particularly difficult matchup for Iron Fist. His tanky nature paired with Metallic Curtain makes it difficult for Iron Fist to deal consistent damage. On the contrary, Magneto’s primary attacks being ranged makes it easier for him to critically damage Iron Fist and keep him out of battle for a significant period.

Furthermore, Magneto’s Metal Bulwark and Iron Bulwark are particularly difficult for Iron Fist to deal with as they completely counter his damage output and force him to retreat.

Marvel Rivals Iron Fist Lore

Iron Fist has gained significant popularity in recent times due to his live-action debut and appearance in Marvel Rivals. Fans can check out his in-depth lore, according to the Marvel Rivals timeline, below:

"Lin Lie inherited the legendary Sword of Fu Xi, becoming the hero known as Sword Master. But that was only the beginning of his epic journey. Eventually, he found himself in the mystical city of K'un Lun, where the dragon Shou-Lao blessed him with the power of the immortal Iron Fist. The Timestream Entanglement has caused great upheaval in a number of magical realms. As wars between the gods begin to rage, Lin Lie must protect the sanctuary of K'un Lun from those who seek to tarnish its majestic splendor."

