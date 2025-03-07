Marvel Rivals player shows trick to find Invisible Woman in the game

In a recent Reddit post, u/Barry_Smithz, a Marvel Rivals player, shared a trick to figure out Invisible Woman's position during a match. The clip attached to the post demonstrates the player using Mr Fantastic to sense Invisible Woman and successfully displace her during a Marvel Rivals match.

Invisible characters always present some kind of challenge as to detecting their whereabouts. Be it Spy in TF2, Skye in Paladins, Sombra in Overwatch and now Invisible Woman in Marvel Rivals, players always look out for ways to determine the positions of these sneaky characters.

In this article, we shall shed some light on the trick used by this Redditor to find Invisible Woman and how players can do this with other characters as well.

Sensing out Invisible Woman in Marvel Rivals

As evident from the clip shared by user u/Barry_Smithz, Mr Fantastic is seen clearing out corners close to the payload with his normal attacks. This may seem like an aimless tactic, however, the player running Mr Fantastic understood that if Susan Storm is invisible and contesting the payload, she will be hidden close to the payload in areas where the environment can be used to her advantage.

That happened to be the case as we later get a glimpse of Invisible Woman's POV. In this particular video, she was seen using the payload and the big rectangular block in order to avoid being revealed.

Although rare, employing stealth abilities like invisibility to contest payloads is not new in team-based shooters. Therefore, it isn't surprising that similar tactics are being employed in Marvel Rivals.

Countering stealth in team-based shooters

The idea behind the trick used by Mr Fantastic in the mentioned clip is quite elementary. If a game has characters who can go invisible and contest a payload, then estimating the average distance a player requires to be in is important. Once players have estimated the approximate area an invisible opponent can command, spamming abilities or primary fire will, more often than not, reveal them easily.

Countering stealth requires awareness more than game sense or skill (Image via NetEase Games)

Another small enhancement to this tactic is putting yourself in the shoes of that character and wondering how you would play during this scenario. Game nous and a tiny bit of skill can help players catch stealth characters with their guard down and eliminate them.

While scenarios like this, where one invisible character contests a payload, are not an everyday occurrence in Marvel Rivals or any team-based shooter, keeping an eye out for the payload marker on top of the screen can help avoid situations like these pre-emptively.

For more news on Marvel Rivals, follow Sportskeeda:

