Player discovers unique new tech for The Thing in Marvel Rivals

A few weeks have passed since the release of The Thing in Marvel Rivals. With the debut of a brand new character, players are busy figuring out ways to play the hero and master their abilities. As a Vanguard, The Thing is exceptionally strong and perfect for those who like the dive playstyle.

Recently, Redditor u/MEMO_12G posted a video on the official MR subreddit showcasing a new mechanic they discovered. By utilizing this new technique, The Thing in Marvel Rivals can catch enemies off guard and potentially win a team fight.

This article discusses the new technique for The Thing in Marvel Rivals discovered by u/MEMO_12G.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the writer’s opinion.

A Redditor finds a new overpowered technique for The Thing in Marvel Rivals

As mentioned previously, a Redditor who goes by the name u/MEMO_12G found a new and unique tech for The Thing in Marvel Rivals. This tech allows the hero to jump up using a boost or jump pad, then activate the ultimate ability while falling to stun the enemies as soon as the character hits the ground.

As showcased in the video on the Reddit post, you can see The Thing use the jump pad in the Tokyo 2099: Shin-Shibuya map while charging ahead using his Yancy Street Charge ability. This lets him move forward while jumping, enabling him to get to places that are unreachable for characters without movement abilities.

Once The Thing lands on the pile of boxes near the capture point, stop his Yancy Street Charge ability by hitting the same key you used to trigger it. Then, carefully jump onto the roof in front of you. This roof is not a platform, so The Thing will float here instead of standing still. You have to activate this Fantastic Four member’s ultimate ability while in the floating animation.

Since you cannot stand in the area, you will be stuck in the ultimate animation. However, the sound cue will make enemies cautious, and they won't push into site. Interestingly, since you're stuck, the ultimate will never go off, and after some time, your opponents should push towards the capture point, believing that you have misclicked.

Once the enemies are near or on the point, you can drop down and stun all of them using The Thing’s Clobberin’ Time. Then, your teammates can easily capitalize on this and eliminate the opponents.

This technique for The Thing in Marvel Rivals can also be used in other maps that feature a jump pad.

