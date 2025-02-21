The Thing Marvel Rivals guide: All abilities and how to play

The Thing is a bulky Vanguard launched in Season 1 of Marvel Rivals. His playstyle combines elements of Vanguard roles. By charging and slamming into the enemy team, he creates significant disruption, sending them flying into the air. Duelists and Strategists are particularly vulnerable when they are near this rocky brawler.

The Thing requires flexibility in play because he doesn't fit neatly into a frontline or dive Vanguard role. To optimize his abilities, he benefits from having an ally nearby to amplify the effect of his Embattled Leap ability. This ability is crucial as it lets him ambush enemies as well as get away from opponent attacks.

We highlight all the abilities of The Thing in Marvel Rivals and the best way to make the most of this Vanguard hero.

The Thing in Marvel Rivals: All abilities explained

Trench Coat The Thing in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Here are all the abilities packed by The Thing in Marvel Rivals:

Ability Effect Rocky Jab Rapidly punch forward. Stone Haymaker Deliver a devastating blow. Yancy Street Charge Continuously charge forward, launching up enemies and leaving behind a zone at the final position that prevents the use of mobility abilities. Embattled Leap Jump toward your ally and apply damage reduction to both of you. Clobberin' Time Launch up all enemies in front of The Thing into the air. Unyielding Will Immune to launch-up, knock-up, knock-back, and other displacement attacks. Cosmic Fastball The Thing can lift Wolverine and press the key to hurl him forward. Cooperative Comrades Invisible Woman can fortify the entire Fantastic Four team, granting damage resistance. They can continuously generate bonus health, making up for lost health.

How to play as The Thing in Marvel Rivals

Mobility

The Thing in Practice Range (Image via NetEase Games)

The Thing is the tanky hero who will attract the eyes of both novice and expert players in Marvel Rivals. He has two abilities that are crucial to his mobility in the game. The Yancy Street Charge ability provides a 100% movement boost to this Hero while cleaning the path by launching surrounding enemies in the air.

The Thing is not as good in traversal as other Vanguards like Venom and Captain America. However, his Embattled Leap ability is a game-changer during crucial counters in matches. He can use this ability to leap forward to an ally with added damage reduction.

Playstyle

The Thing Yancy Street Charge (Image via NetEase Games)

The Thing is a beginner-friendly character with a fairly straightforward playstyle. All of his attacks are executed in close range, which requires players to work on timing. The Rocky Jab is a classic melee-type attack that allows the hero to rapidly punch in the forward direction.

The Thing has an interesting passive ability known as the Unyielding Will. This ability makes this Vanguard immune to launch-up, knock-back, and other displacement attacks.

Ultimate

The Thing Ultimate ability (Image via NetEase Games)

The Thing's ultimate ability, Clobberin' Time is a game changer in Marvel Rivals. This ability allows him to generate immense power as he smashes the ground in rage, breaking it to launch all surrounding enemies in the air. This ability has a range of 18 meters and a stun duration of 2.5 seconds, which is enough to finish tagged enemies.

Best team-ups for The Thing in Marvel Rivals

1) Iron Fist

Iron Fist in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

The Thing is best paired with aggressive heroes as he doesn't fit neatly into a frontline or dive Vanguard role. To optimize his abilities, he benefits from having a melle-type ally to amplify the effect of his Leap. A duelist like Iron Fist is useful in clearing the ground and air as The Thing is virtually ineffective against air-borne enemies.

2) Invisible Woman

Invisible Woman in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Invisible Woman is a suitable companion for The Thing in Marvel Rivals. She has a solid healer who can heal our rocky brawler in a second with her Invisible Boundary ultimate. Her Cooperative Comrades team-up ability is designed for all the Fantastic Four members, including The Thing, where she can grant them additional armor of bonus health and regerate all the incoming damage.

Best counters for The Thing in Marvel Rivals

1) Storm

Storm in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

The Thing is not efficient in the vertical range, which means airborne heroes have an advantage. Storm can utilize her ranged attacks against The Thing, inflicting significant damage over time. She can use her Bolt Rush ability and Omega Hurricane Ultimate to close the deal if he is alone with other supports.

2) Groot

Groot in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Unlike most heroes, The Thing requires a nearby ally to activate his defensive ability. Without a teammate in range, he becomes vulnerable to being knocked out quickly, especially when faced with obstacles like a Groot Wall. Groot is a strong counter to Ben Grimm as he can use his walls as his ultimate Strangling Prison to Block any ultimate or charge attack in action.

Marvel Rivals The Thing Lore

The Thing aka Ben J. Grimm is undoubtedly the team's rock-solid anchor. He consistently puts himself at the forefront, using his indestructible form to shield his teammates and absorb any harm that comes their way, always prioritizing their safety. Read his full lore below:

"When Ben Grimm signed up to pilot an experimental spacecraft for his pal Reed Richards, he never imagined he'd return from the flight transformed into a monster. Even though cosmic rays turned him into the Thing, Ben still has a heart of gold beneath hit rocky exterior. Since New York City plunged into eternal night, Ben has devoted himself to protecting his home from the monsters plaguing it."

That's all there is to know about mastering and playing as The Thing in Marvel Rivals. For more related news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Esports section.

