Human Torch Marvel Rivals guide: All abilities and how to play

Human Torch is a Duelist in Marvel Rivals who is a part of the Fantastic Four roster. He can use his fly ability to go airborne and use ranged fire-based attacks to disrupt enemies. This hero is a good alternative for players who are bored with Iron Man, another Duelist who has ranged blast-based attacks.

Human Torch has a decent range that allows him to clear the backlines, which lets him ensure the team is safe from lurkers. He has near-infinite mobility where he can effortlessly lunge toward the target by using his Flaming meteor ability.

Here's a guide to all the abilities of Human Torch in Marvel Rivals and the best way to make the most of this Duelist.

Human Torch Marvel Rivals: All abilities and weapons explained

Human Torch Fire Cluster in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Human Torch has six individual and two team-up abilities in Marvel Rivlas. Here's a detailed look:

Ability Effect United Siblings Once activated, Mr. Fantastic Human Torch and, The Thing can continuously generate bonus health, making up for lost health with each passing moment. Fire Cluster Launch forward a cluster of splitting fireballs. Supernova Explode with cosmic fire to deal damage to enemies with range and enter Supernova state.

While in a Supernova state, Blazing Blast will transform into Flame Tornado, and Plasma Body can be activated without any cost. Plasma Body Enter a state of accelerated ascent. Flaming Meteor Dive toward the ground, dealing damage to enemies and detonating any Flame Fields hit. Blazing Blast Launch a fireball to deal damage or create a Flame Field at the targeted area, dealing damage to enemies within. Omega Fire When the Human Torch activates Supernova, Storm can summon an Omega Fire by selecting a Flame Tornado with Omega Hurricane.

Likewise when Storm unleashes Omega Hurricane, the Human Torch can transform it into a Burning Hurricane with Supernova. Any Flame Tornado caught in a Burning Hurricane will grow in size and damage. Pyro-Prison When two or more Flame Fields exist, connect them to form a firewall that deals one-off high damage to enemies that pass through the wall, or continuous burning damage if the wall exists in an enclosed area.

How to play as Human Torch in Marvel Rivals

Mobility

Plasma Body Human Torch ability in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Human Torch in Marvel Rivals has two important abilities that affect his mobility. Plasma Body enables him to ascend into the air and get to the high ground. The Flaming Meteor ability allows him to dive toward the ground dealing damage to enemies while also helping him to swiftly get out of enemy range.

Playstyle

Pyro-Prison Human Torch ability (Image via NetEase Games)

Human Torch is easy to cope with but hard to master. All of his abilities are ranged, and it's difficult to battle enemies in close-range counters. Human Torch is best at medium- to long-range fights and shines as a damage dealer with more aggressive Duelists or Vanguards. Abilities like Pyro-Prison are curated to counter multiple opponents who are fixated in a single area allowing our flaming hero to get easy finishes even in 3v1 scenarios.

Ultimate

Human Torch Supernova Ultimate (Image via NetEase Games)

Human Torch's ultimate ability, Supernova, allows him to explode with cosmic fire to deal damage to enemies within range. This ability transforms his Blazing Blasts into flaming tornadoes that can deal significant damage to the enemy team. It also boosts other abilities like Plasma Body that boost the overall mobility of the character.

Best team-ups for Human Torch in Marvel Rivals

1) Invisible Woman

Invisible Woman in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Invisible Woman is one of the best companions for Human Torch in Marvel Rivals. This strategist can grant damage resistance to all the Fantastic Four members while also helping them regenerate bonus health over time. Her primary healing abilities are also a bonus that will save the team from getting eliminated.

2) Storm

Storm in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Storm is a strong Duelist who relies on ranged attack to get the best out of her abilities. When the Human Torch unleashes Supernova, Storm can summon an Omega Fire by selecting a Flame Tornado amplified by Omega Hurricane.

Conversely, when Storm unleashes Omega Hurricane, the Human Torch can transform it into a Burning Hurricane empowered by Supernova. Any Flame Tornado caught within a Burning Hurricane will intensify in size and damage.

Best Marvel Rivals Human Torch counters

1) Iron Man

Iron Man in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Iron Man is a direct counter to Human Torch in Marvel Rivals. Players can employ a distinctive playstyle that lets them remain airborne while unleashing massive amounts of damage against the opposing team.

Iron Man is quite similar to Human Torch in terms of gameplay with the exception that attacks like Flaming Meteor or ground-based attacks are useless against him. His fast traversal speed allows him to evade long- and close-range attacks from the enemy, making him a good pick against the Fantastic Four member.

2) Spider-Man

Spider-Man in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Spider-Man is one of the best counters to Human Torch in Marvel Rivals. His swinging abilities allow him to deal with aggressive combos to both grounded and airborne Heros. Once he's in his ultimate Spectacular Spin it is almost a guaranteed elimination on the target. Human Torch has high damage but lack of traversal abilities is what keeps him on the backline against the web-slinger.

Human Torch Marvel Rivals Lore

The Fantastic Four's charming and fiery member, Johnny Storm, brings an unwavering passion to every battle he undertakes. Here's his lore in Marvel Rivals:

"Teenager Johhny Storm joined his sister on the crew of an experimental space mission in hopes of visiting the stars. Instead, he became one, gaining powers and popularity as a member of the world-famous Fantastic Four. Able to generate scorching flame, Johnny is the hottest hero in town- the Human Torch. Since darkness fell on Bew York City, Johnny has been busy burning Dracula's legions with flames brighter than the sun."

