5 best heroes to counter Cloak & Dagger in Marvel Rivals

Figuring out the counters for Cloak and Dagger in Marvel Rivals is one of the most challenging tasks when heading into a casual or ranked match. This is primarily because one would need to effectively fight against two heroes when countering this Strategist pick. Their abilities make it difficult to isolate them and score quick kills as the heroes have evasion and healing abilities.

Cloak and Dagger in Marvel Rivals has slowly climbed up to secure a strong meta spot in high-tier gameplay. Their abilities might look inconsequential at first but have a strong impact in the game when combined with each other. Moreover, the heroes can protect their allies from area-wide damage abilities like Jeff's ultimate with a simple click of a button.

This article will highlight the best characters that can be used to counter Cloak and Dagger in Marvel Rivals.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s personal opinion. Furthermore, The contents of this guide have been updated to the latest patch deployed on January 25, 2025. This article will be further updated as a new balance update goes live for Marvel Rivals in the near future.

Who are the best heroes to oppose Cloak & Dagger in Marvel Rivals?

1) Venom

Eddie aka Venom's tentacles (Image via NetEase Games)

Venom's durability and ability to make chaos puts him as a good pick against Cloak & Dagger in Marvel Rivals. Cloak relies on isolating targets, but Venom's huge health pool and regeneration make him resistant to their burst damage. His ability to dive into contested areas with Cellular Corrosion lets him disrupt Cloak's beams and Dagger's positioning.

Venom thrives under healers who let him withstand damage and continue causing problems. The burrow ultimate is a fantastic ambushing tool, killing key targets quickly. Venom can peel for teammates when played well and create opportunities for the team to punish Cloak & Dagger's low survivability.

2) Spider-Man

A still from Spidey in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Spidey is another dive hero with a high skill ceiling, making him a strong pick against Cloak & Dagger in Marvel Rivals. His Web-Sling and Web-Cluster abilities make it easy to close gaps quickly and deal targeted damage. He can isolate Dagger with Get Over Here! or plant a Spider-Tracer on Cloak to track and give decent damage.

He thrives in teamwork involving good communication, and due to his ability to ruin goals and change positions swiftly, he is essential during coordinated gameplay. By using his mobility to avoid Cloak’s damage and capitalize on openings, Spider-Man can dominate against this duo.

3) Black Widow

Natasha aka Widow's Red room rifle (Image via NetEase Games)

Black Widow is one of the top picks against Cloak & Dagger in Marvel Rivals for her sniping ability. Her ability to deal high damage from a distance keeps her safe from Cloak’s close-to-medium-range attacks. Proper positioning is critical when using Widow; she shines when perched on high ground, away from enemy dives.

To optimize her effectiveness, move frequently between vantage points to avoid being tracked by opponents. Use her scope to precision-shot while switching to hip-fire when those low-health Cloak & Dagger get close. The Widow's Edge Dancer ability is something that changes the game instantly if Cloak or another flanking character dives on her — offering an escape or the ability to turn the tables.

4) Hulk

Bruce's transformation into Hulk (Image via NetEase Games)

Your very own green guy's resilience and area control make him an excellent counter to Cloak & Dagger. As a tank, he absorbs damage while preventing the enemy team from isolating his teammates. On offense, Hulk’s Incredible Leap lets him dive into fights and disrupt Cloak & Dagger’s positioning.

His ultimate, World Breaker, is a powerful tool for eliminating squishy targets like Cloak & Dagger in team fights. Plus, when it comes to defense, his indestructible Guard helps protect Strategists and healers from Cloak’s beam damage while his presence controls the battlefield. As long as Bruce Banner is in Hulk mode, his durability makes him a tough counter to Cloak & Dagger in Marvel Rivals.

5) Iron Fist

Lin Lie aka Iron fist (Image via NetEase Games)

Lin Lie thrives in scenarios where quick burst damage is key, making him an excellent counter to Cloak & Dagger’s fragile health pool. His mobility lets him dive into the fight, pick off targets, and retreat before Cloak can retaliate. K’un-Lun Kick is perfect for engaging isolated enemies like Cloak & Dagger in Marvel Rivals or escaping dangerous situations. Living Chi boosts his damage output and speed, enabling rapid eliminations.

Iron Fist's Harmony recovery heals himself and increases his survivability, allowing him to survive skirmishes and return to fight Cloak & Dagger again. He can disrupt opponents' rhythm and break their effectiveness by targeting opponents out of position.

Honorable mention: Hawkeye

Clint Barton aka Hawkeye's ultimate (Image via NetEase Games)

Barton’s shooting precision, like Widow, makes him another excellent counter to Cloak & Dagger in Marvel Rivals. His Hypersonic Arrow is a powerful tool for targeting Cloak’s mobility (especially if timed well from a high vantage point) and interrupting Dagger’s positioning. To succeed with Hawkeye, warm up your aim before matches, as his effectiveness depends heavily on landing critical shots.

His Hunter’s Sight ultimate allows him to anticipate enemy movements and deal damage to their afterimages, making Cloak’s mobility less effective. For players confident in their aim, Hawkeye can deliver consistent damage while staying safe from Cloak & Dagger’s aggression.

Cloak and Dagger have a high skill ceiling despite having a simple ability kit. This is mainly due to the presence of mind and game sense that is required to play this hero during high-octane situations. You will need a lot of practice to effectively switch from one to the other and continuously cast the abilities to be able to keep up with the opponent and heal your allies at the same time.

