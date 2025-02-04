  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Marvel Rivals community responds to Nickmercs' claims of engagement-based matchmaking

Marvel Rivals community responds to Nickmercs' claims of engagement-based matchmaking

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Modified Feb 04, 2025 11:21 GMT
Nickmercs called out Marvel Rivals matchmaking, community reacts (Image via X || @NickMercs)
Nickmercs called out Marvel Rivals matchmaking, community reacts (Image via X || @NickMercs)

Nickmercs recently claimed that Marvel Rivals uses engagement-based matchmaking, which has sparked a lot of debate in the community. In a recent livestream, he suggested the game manipulates matchmaking to keep players engaged by balancing wins and losses instead of using pure skill-based matchmaking. This comment was shared by @RivalsAssembled on X, one of the biggest Marvel Rivals fan pages.

The post quickly went viral, gaining over 14,000 likes and a million views within a day with hundreds of opinions from the community. The quote by Marvel Rivals Intel reads:

"When you win too many times in a row...your account gets flagged...and now it's only with the d***s and the m***s so you lose just to keep you playing"
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

As the comments suggest, some Marvel Rivals players have suspected engagement-based matchmaking for a while, especially after sudden losing streaks following a series of wins. Others believed the matchmaking was fair and that Nickmercs was just making excuses.

X user @shadowscozyinn agreed with Nickmercs, saying they noticed unfair matchmaking in the competitive mode and that this discussion is all over YouTube now. @FortniteFrankOG also agreed, stating that close losses are rare. @LlamaWithARPG added that they were one win away from Grandmaster before a losing streak dropped them back to Platinum, rousing suspicions around the possibility that the system is rigged.

Comments from the MR community (Image via X || @RivalsAssembled)
Comments from the MR community (Image via X || @RivalsAssembled)

However, many players dismissed Nickmercs’ claim. @RealAsianRobot argued that if engagement-based matchmaking were real, climbing ranks would be impossible. Meanwhile, @TheXavierBrown bluntly said Nick is just bad at the game. @MowzaProduction showed off their win streak of 14 matches to disagree with Nick's statement.

More comments from the MR community (Image via X || @RivalsAssembled)
More comments from the MR community (Image via X || @RivalsAssembled)

Does Marvel Rivals have engagement-based matchmaking?

Yes, Marvel Rivals most likely has matchmaking based on engagement. This could be confirmed via NetEase Games' public document titled OptMatch: Optimized Matchmaking via Modeling the High-Order Interactions on the Arena. According to the document, the OptMatch framework aims to optimize player satisfaction by analyzing interactions between players and forming teams that enhance overall engagement.

By considering factors beyond just skill level, such as player compatibility and play styles, the system seeks to create balanced and enjoyable matches. This approach suggests that the matchmaking system is designed to keep players engaged by tailoring matches to promote prolonged playtime.

Read more Marvel Rivals articles:

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Aatreyee Aich
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी