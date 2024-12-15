Hawkeye in Marvel Rivals can play different positions so is quite versatile when it comes to teaming up with other characters. His ability kit is focused on outputting as much damage as possible. Moreover, he also has a few tricks up his sleeve to fight in close-range scenarios. However, the character has a small health pool which makes it difficult to survive when targeted by the enemy team.

Hawkeye in Marvel Rivals has one of the highest damaging primary weapons. Weaker heroes or villains on the map can be taken out with a single charged headshot. This makes his role in the team key to creating pressure on the enemy team as he can eliminate supports with just a few clean shots from a safe distance. This is why he can be paired up with different characters throughout the game to execute unique strategies.

Trending

This article will highlight the most effective characters that can team up with Hawkeye in Marvel Rivals.

Editor’s Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this guide have been updated to the latest patch deployed on February 5, 2025. This article will be further updated as a new balance update goes live for Marvel Rivals in the near future.

Who are the 5 best heroes to duo with Hawkeye in Marvel Rivals?

1) Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Hawkeye, or Clint Barton, is a bow-wielding DPS character in Marvel Rivals. Like Hanzo from Overwatch, his strength lies in the damage that his bows deal when shots are on target. This deadly potential is enhanced when paired with a hero who can create portals for strategic attacks.

Also read: Marvel Rivals players community believes this hero is the perfect counter to Spider-Man

Doctor Strange is a great character to pair with Hawkeye. His high health pool and Shield of the Seraphim ability can tank a good chunk of the damage that enemies dish out. However, his most unique ability is the Pentagram of Farallah, which enables him to place portals at various points on the map. This allows for discreet and creative headshots when coordinated with Hawkeye.

2) Black Widow

Black Widow in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Hawkeye excels at long-range combat. His wide field of view helps him monitor everything on the map. While pairing him with another long-range hero might seem unbalanced, there's one who complements his skills well.

Also read: Is Marvel Rivals down on PS5? PSN outage current status

Black Widow is an excellent long-range character who is adept at sniping. With a longer range and hitscan accuracy, she forms an exceptional duo with Hawkeye. Her team-up ability with him, Supersonic Vision, allows her to utilize Hawkeye's Ultimate effectively, reflecting damage from afterimages back to the enemy.

3) Luna Snow

Luna Snow in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Despite Hawkeye's offensive output, he's classified as a Duelist, meaning he has a medium health pool. This makes him vulnerable to lethal opponents. Therefore, a support character is crucial to form a balanced team with him.

Read more: How to counter Psylocke in Marvel Rivals

Luna Snow is an excellent support character for this role. Her Idol Aura can attach to a single ally, who will receive constant healing whenever she heals other teammates. Additionally, her Absolute Zero secondary fire can freeze enemies, immobilizing them temporarily for easier elimination. She can also use her Ultimate to further boost allies' damage.

4) Namor

Namor in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

As a long-range specialist, Hawkeye's focus is always on eliminating enemies from a distance. This can make him susceptible to flanking attacks that could severely damage or kill him. Hence, a character that can protect his immediate area can be of great help.

Read more: How to counter Doctor Strange in Marvel Rivals

Namor is one such hero you can use to duo with Hawkeye. While his primary attack with the Trident of Neptune is slow, his Aquatic Dominion turret effectively deals damage to enemies. This turret acts as a secondary defense, alerting unsuspecting players against surprise attacks and aiding in offensive zoning.

5) Bruce Banner/Hulk

Bruce Banner/Hulk in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Hawkeye's long-range specialization means he can target enemies while evading their line of fire. However, this can also let enemies escape his sight to heal, as he lacks the means to pursue them.

A character capable of chasing down and finishing off enemies makes for an ideal duo with Hawkeye.

You might be interested in: How to counter triple-support meta in Marvel Rivals

Bruce Banner, or Hulk, boasts some of the best movement abilities in the game. Hulk's massive leaps cover large distances effortlessly, and his enormous health pool makes it difficult for enemies to take him down. His focus on close-quarters combat focus balances the team, making him one of the best Vanguards to duo with Hawkeye.

Hawkeye in Marvel Rivals is a sharpshooter who can rake in high-damage numbers on the scoreboard with ease. This makes him a threat to the opponent team and can make him a mark for flank attacks. The best way to avoid being eliminated is to keep an eye out for the enemy Duelists or other players who have mobility abilities.

Hawkeye performs best when repositioning on different high-ground areas to freely shoot down opponents. It is a basic yet effective strategy to keep moving with such heroes as you need time to aim and shoot with the arrows.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.