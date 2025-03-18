Triple Duelist comp in Marvel Rivals might work, but you need this component

Marvel Rivals features an ever-increasing roster of Duelists. Since there are only six participants in each team, gamers usually use the 2:2:2 comp where two characters from every role get picked. While it is normal to play two heroes from each role, players sometimes tend to use three Duelists, sacrificing either a Vanguard or Strategist.

Recently, a user named u/Maldonado412 posted on Reddit, claiming triple Duelist team compositions might work perfectly if players keep one key factor — communication — in mind.

This article discusses why one needs to communicate while playing a triple-duelist composition in Marvel Rivals.

Players need a key component – communication – while playing a triple Duelist composition in Marvel Rivals

As the Reddit user u/Maldonado412 stated in their post on the official r/marvelrivals subreddit, a key component Duelist players need is communication.

According to the user, when players usually play triple Duelist compositions, they don't communicate with the rest of the team and get eliminated or fail to prove their importance. As there is no communication between the Duelists and the rest of the team, they struggle to win most fights, potentially losing the match altogether.

In the post, use u/Maldonado412 further stated that due to lack of communication, players tend to pick whatever Duelists they like to play instead of synergizing with their fellow Vanguard and Strategists. Moreover, they claimed that the Duelists don’t switch or play suppressive characters when there are some aggressive heroes on the opposing team.

Besides these abovementioned issues, one that hurts a team the most is when there is no one helping Strategists when diving heroes keep harassing them. Since supports need to make sure their teammates stay alive at all times if they get harassed, they won’t be able to keep their Vanguard or Duelists alive and will potentially lose the match.

Hence, if you are playing Duelist, make sure to communicate with your teammates at all times. Doing so will not only allow you to become a better DPS player but also help you climb the rank leaderboard faster than most.

