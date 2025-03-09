Marvel Rivals community demands a team-up for these two characters

Marvel Rivals features several team-up abilities. When you pair certain heroes, they can use a unique combo that either provides them a new ability or enhances a part of their kit. An example of this is Rocket Raccoon's Ammo Invention ability, which temporarily provides unlimited ammo and faster firing buffs to Winter Soldier and Punisher. Although each character has at least one team-up to choose from, players may feel like the game needs more of them.

On the official r/marvelrivals subreddit, a player named u/Secret-Sherbert-2161 made a post regarding team-up abilities. While there are many of these abilities in the title, they expressed that Captain America and Winter Soldier should have a team-up ability.

A Marvel Rivals player u/Eagle4317 opined:

“Yes please. We need more coordination team-ups like The Fastball Special and Animals in a Tree.”

While most players discussed what abilities would suit Captain America and Winter Soldier, user u/Jerowi shared that they would like the team-up to allow the latter to gain the ability to act like Moon Knight's Ankh and bounce Captain America's shield when it goes toward Bucky.

Another user, u/xskylinelife, commented on what they would like as a team-up ability for Captain America and Winter Soldier:

“Teamup with Bucky Ult, allow Bucky to smash Cap's shield with his ult that stuns people within a certain radius”

Reddit user u/Wrightdude stated they would like Captain America to receive a damage boost and Bucky to get extra shields as the team-up ability. Although it is not as interesting as other team-ups, the effects would help both heroes be exceptionally effective in their respective fields.

User u/chiefranma said:

“Honestly think it should be Bucky can uppercut Cap’s shield while he’s blocking and create an AoE shockwave every 20 seconds”

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author’s opinion.

Should NetEase Games add a team-up ability for Captain America and Winter Soldier in Marvel Rivals?

As Winter Soldier already has a team-up ability with Rocket Raccoon that makes him unstoppable, it will be interesting to see how the developers will design the ability if ever they release a team-up for Captain America and the former.

Since both are related in the lore, many fans want to see them working together in Marvel Rivals matches. If the devs decide to implement an overpowered ability for them, there is a high chance Winter Soldier will get banned in most Competitive matches (from ranks Diamond and above).

In conclusion, NetEase Games should add a team-up ability for Captain America and Bucky, but it needs to be balanced.

