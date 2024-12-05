Marvel Rivals Captain America guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

Marvel Rivals Captain America is a Vanguard character. He is one of the most effective close-combat melee characters. He takes fights on the frontlines to provide the squad with more space while the match continues. Carrying the powerful Vibranium shield, this character can launch bash attacks and defend against most incoming projectiles with ease.

Captain America in Marvel Rivals is a great character to play once you have mastered his abilities to make the most out of the team-up powers. This article will highlight Captain America’s skills and briefly overview his ideal play style.

Editor's Note: This guide is updated until the January 12, 2025 patch of Marvel Rivals. We will update it whenever a new balance update for the character is released.

Marvel Rivals Captain America: All abilities

In Marvel Rivals, Captain America is a Vanguard character, meaning players will usually find themselves leading the charge into fights. The entire ability kit of Captain America is created in a way that enables him to initiate fights and create space for the damage dealers to eliminate enemies. Here is a detailed look into Captain America's abilities in Marvel Rivals:

Ability Name Effect Sentinel Strike (LMB) Get up close to strike enemies. Landing the second hit enables a shield throw that can ricochet four times Super-Soldier Slam (LMB) Slam down from the sky onto the targeted area, Launching Up enemies Living Legend (RMB) Raise the shield to deflect incoming projectiles, sending them ricocheting in random directions Freedom Charge (Q) Shield held high, carving a path forward, granting both himself and allies along the path continuous Bonus Health and Movement Boosts. Using Living Legend or Leading Dash while this ability is active can Launch Up enemies Leading Dash (LShift) Boost speed and enable Fearless Leap to leap into the air Vibranium Energy Saw (E) Hurl the energy-charged shield to strike enemies in a path Liberty Rush (F) Raise the shield and charge forward Charged Aegis (C) Thor infuses Thorforce into Storm and Captain America, granting them an electrifying enhancement. With an electrifying enhancement, Storm can unleash a lightning barrage. With an electrifying enhancement, Captain America gains a Movement Boost, and his shield is imbued with thunder power, electrocuting nearby enemies

How to play as Captain America in Marvel Rivals?

Mobility

Captain America doing Leading Dash ability in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Captain America has ample abilities that can boost your movement speed during fights. But most of them are associated with moving forward so it is best to use these powers when initiating or chasing heroes. One of the most useful skills while playing this hero is the ability to lunge into the sky and launch devastating bashes. This is an important ability as it can be used to prepare for a bigger ability or interrupt the ongoing battle.

Moreover, leaping upward quickly makes it harder for the opponents to target you. This can provide your team with just enough time to assist and heal.

Playstyle

As a Vanguard, you will be expected to fight everyone and survive. The gameplay for Captain America is quite simple as you must be willing to go forward and start dealing damage.

Marvel Rivals Captain America Living Legend ability (Image via NetEase Games)

Creating space is one of the priorities as it will allow your team to move freely and corner the opponents whenever possible. Although it can be quite challenging to maintain your health points while fighting off more than one enemy, it is best to strategize with the healers and supports.

Abilities that can bash enemies and knock them off the ground are important as they can help you isolate fights. These can be used in combos with dashes and are effective tools for rescuing allies from opponents. Keep an eye out for the enemy damage dealers and front liners as they could try to target the supporting heroes at the back.

Ultimate

Marvel Rivals Captain America Freedom Charge ultimate ability (Image via NetEase Games)

The Ultimate ability of Captain America, Freedom Charge, grants both him and his allies continuous health and movement boost. The path taken by the Captain will be lit up, and his allies will receive boosts if they follow it too. This ability is great if enforcing a team attack on enemies.

Best team-ups for Captain America in Marvel Rivals

1) Thor (Vanguard)

Thor is a great duo for Marvel Rivals Captain America (Image via NetEase Games)

Thor, Storm, and Captain America together form the Marvel Rivals team-up called Voltaic Union. This allows Thor to infuse Thorforce into Captain America and Storm granting them additional electric abilities.

When this team-up is active, Steve gains a movement boost and his shield is imbued with thunder with the ability to electrocute nearby enemies. This is particularly powerful for Captain America as it perfectly complements his playstyle, making it easier for him to maneuver and deal damage.

2) Luna Snow (Strategist)

Luna Snow is a great duo for Marvel Rivals Captain America (Image via NetEase Games)

Luna Snow is excellent when paired with Captain America. She can provide consistent heals with her primary attacks, Light & Dark Ice, which is incredibly important for an aggressive tank like Captain America. Her Absolute Zero can also come in handy in niche situations, allowing Steve to take down frozen enemies with ease.

Furthermore, Luna’s ultimate, Fate of Both Worlds, is a game-changer. She can provide a massive amount of healing or damage boost to Captain America on the frontline as he continues to cause chaos on the battlefield.

Best Marvel Rivals Captain America counters

1) Peni Parker (Vanguard)

Peni Parker is a counter to Marvel Rivals Captain America (Image via NetEase Games)

Peni Parker is a particularly difficult matchup for Captain America. Her Bionic Spider-nest and Arachno-Mines are a nuisance to deal with for a diving Steve Rogers, who gets critically wounded before delivering any significant damage.

Moreover, Peni’s Cyber Web Snare can immobilize Captain America, making him extremely easy to take down for Peni and her team. Her Cyber-Bond and Wall Crawl abilities also allow her to dodge Steve’s attacks extremely easily.

2) Hela (Duelist)

Hela is counter to Marvel Rivals Captain America (Image via NetEase Games)

Hela is an excellent counter to Captain America in Marvel Rivals. Her primary attacks, Nightsword Thorn, deal a significant amount of damage to the captain, keeping him out of battle for long periods of time. Her Soul Drainer ability is also extremely powerful against Steve as it can stun the charging captain in his path, making him an easy target.

Furthermore, Hela’s Astral Flock ability allows her to quickly escape and reposition whenever Steve gets close enough to take her down.

Marvel Rivals Captain America Lore

The Captain America portrayed in Marvel Rivals has more similarities to the 2099 version instead of the MCU version. This is better highlighted in his lore which is present on the game's official web page. It reads:

"In hopes of serving his country during World War II, young Steve Rogers volunteered for an experiment that enhanced his strength, speed, and agility, making him America's first super soldier. As Captain America, he proudly fought enemy forces until he became frozen in ice and lost to the ages. Discovered and unthawed in the 2099, Captain America began battling the threats of tomorrow — including Doom 2099. Now, he fights alongside the Avengers to prevent the desperate future he awoke in.".

This was everything you needed to know about Marvel Rivals Captain America. For more Marvel Rivals hero guides, check these links below:

