Marvel Rivals players want this stat added to the game

Like most hero-shooter games, Marvel Rivals features a scoreboard that, after a game, showcases various stats players achieve during the match. Moreover, they can view their stats updated in real time, allowing them to break down their performance in each round.

The board features various stats, such as kill, damage, assist, death, accuracy, damage mitigation, and healing. However, Reddit user u/JoshWerle35 made a post, saying they want NetEase Games to add an “Objective Time” stat to the game.

Following the post, a Reddit user, u/Dancing_Clean, commented:

“I like on Overwatch you get these. Ult kills or assists, sleeps, etc. it’s always nice to see it laid out and if your ult usage was effective”

While players discussed why NetEase Games should add new stats to the scoreboard, user u/MoMeoMoais said the developer should add a kill count for destroying various deployable abilities, such as Moonknight’s Ankhs, Penny Parker’s Spider-Nest, and Groot’s walls. They further explained that this will help them more than the normal accuracy percentage.

Comment byu/JoshWerle35 from discussion inmarvelrivals Expand Post

Another Marvel Rivals fan, u/leskytwo, opined:

“Absolutely, this way we can see who plays more for the objective than getting kills. But still, for some heroes this stat is meaningless. Like Spiderman, Magik, Psylocke, Black Panther, they have to flank enemies more than playing for objective.”

Reddit user u/Yuri_CustomCards said the “Objective Time” stat will be unfair for Captain America players. This was in reference to u/JoshWerle35 featuring a picture of the hero. They commented:

“I feel like it would make the game more toxic tbh. As you've shown cap here, the value of heroes like him already can't be quantified by the current stats and if objective time was added, a stupid player can find one more reason to be toxic towards a cap player”

Comment byu/JoshWerle35 from discussion inmarvelrivals Expand Post

While fans debate the usefulness of the “Objective Time” stat, user u/SaltyPeter3434 thinks it might be insignificant for most Tank and Duelist players, as they must stay in the frontlines to make sure Strategists secure/push the objective. Hence, they believe the stat is not fair for tanks and duelists.

Also read: Marvel Rivals to introduce two brand new skins for Venom and Cloak and Dagger

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Should NetEase Games add new stat trackers to the scoreboard in Marvel Rivals?

Yes, the developers of Marvel Rivals, NetEase Games, should consider adding new trackers to the scoreboard. These should track various stats, such as Deployables Destroyed and Objective Time, so players know how much impact they have in each match. While these stats may be worthless for high-rankers, they will help players who are trying to improve their skills and rank up.

Moreover, such trackers help players understand what they are lacking and allow them to figure out what they should do to master a particular role.

