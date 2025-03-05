Marvel Rivals to introduce two brand new skins for Venom and Cloak and Dagger

Marvel Rivals will release two new skins for Venom and Cloak & Dagger titled Lingering Imprint and Twilight Duo, respectively. The announcement of these skins was made via the official Marvel Rivals account on X. The post has gained over 1.5 million views and 33,000 likes in less than a day. Here's everything we know about the upcoming Venom and Cloak & Dagger skins so far.

New skins for Venom and Cloak & Dagger in Marvel Rivals announced

Venom's skin, Lingering Imprint, is inspired by the 2018 comic Venom #8, where the symbiote leaves behind its imprint on Flash Thompson, granting him immense power. The announcement post's caption features the following dialogue from the comic:

"Hey, Brock, you mind if I drive?"

"Be my guest, Thompson."

This dialogue refers to the complex relationship between Eddie Brock and Flash Thompson, both of whom have served as hosts for the Venom symbiote in Marvel Comics. Eddie Brock is the original host, while Flash Thompson later bonded with the symbiote to become Agent Venom.

Meanwhile, the Twilight Duo costume for Cloak & Dagger draws inspiration from the ambiance of Sicily. In this new look, Cloak wears a white suit while Dagger wears a purple one. Both of them feature classy gold accessories, hats, and an interesting color contrast.

These skins are set to release on March 6, 2025, at 6 PM Pacfic Time. Below are the regional release times:

Pacific Time (PT): March 6, 2025, at 6 PM

March 6, 2025, at 6 PM Eastern Time (ET): March 6, 2025, at 9 PM

March 6, 2025, at 9 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC): March 7, 2025, at 2 AM

March 7, 2025, at 2 AM Moscow Standard Time (MSK): March 7, 2025, at 5 AM

March 7, 2025, at 5 AM Indian Standard Time (IST): March 7, 2025, at 7:30 AM

March 7, 2025, at 7:30 AM China Standard Time (CST): March 7, 2025, at 10 AM

March 7, 2025, at 10 AM Japan Standard Time (JST): March 7, 2025, at 11 AM

March 7, 2025, at 11 AM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): March 7, 2025, at 1 PM

March 7, 2025, at 1 PM New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): March 7, 2025, at 3 PM

The prices of these skins are yet to be known, but based on the pricing of other skins in the game, they are expected to cost around 1,400 Units each.

