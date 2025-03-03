Marvel Rivals new mode Clone Rumble leaked

A unique Marvel Rivals game mode could be arriving soon (Image via NetEase Games)
According to recent leaks, Marvel Rivals is set to introduce a new game mode called Clone Rumble. The game continues to introduce distinctive limited-time game modes and events, keeping the content fresh for the fans. The latest leak was first reported by @RivalsAssembled on X, and has already gained over 6,500 likes in just a few hours, sparking discussions across the community.

On that note, here's everything that we know regarding the leaks of the upcoming Clone Rumble game mode.

Note: This article is based on leaks. Readers are advised to take this information with a pinch of salt and await official confirmation from the developers.

Leaks suggest a new game mode named Clone Rumble is coming to Marvel Rivals

While official details are yet to be confirmed, Clone Rumble appears to be a mode where all teammates play as the same hero. This could lead to unique and chaotic team fights. A full team of Hulks could dominate through sheer strength, while an all-Iron Man squad flying across the map could be frustrating to play against.

During Marvel Rivals' Winter Celebration event, a special limited-time mode called Jeff's Winter Splash Festival was introduced that allowed the players to use the same hero. However, the difference was that all the players could pick only Jeff The Land Shark. Meanwhile, Clone Rumble might allow each team to vote for a specific hero of their choice.

A similar concept was seen in Valorant’s limited-time Replication mode, where an entire team played as the same agent. This led to unpredictable matches, with teams using identical abilities in creative ways. The Clone Rumble in Marvel Rivals could follow a similar structure.

The existence and release date for Clone Rumble is currently unknown, but considering the history of rotating game modes, it is very like to be limited-time only. For now, players are advised to keep a tab on the official Marvel Rivals social media accounts for any announcement regarding the alleged Clone Rumble mode.

