"Sounds like a skill issue" Jeff The Land Shark co-creator says Marvel Rivals players need to get better

Jeff the Land Shark has quickly become a fan-favorite hero in Marvel Rivals. However, his impressive in-game abilities have caused disagreement among players, prompting a direct response from his co-creator, Kelly Thompson.

In response to player grievances regarding Jeff the Land Shark's dominance in the game, Kelly Thompson offered a straightforward perspective. When addressing complaints about Jeff's abilities, she remarked

“What they call annoying, I call a skills issue".

Thompson humourously suggested that if players find themselves consistently outmatched by Jeff, it might be time to get better at the game. She further elaborated,

“Sounds like a skills issue to me, if my boy is beating your a** every night. I mean, listen, he has an incredibly powerful ult; just accept it, become zen about it. Everyone's got upsides and downsides, right?"

Thompson's comments highlight her belief that Jeff's strengths are intentional and that players should adjust their strategy accordingly. She underlined that each character has unique advantages and disadvantages and that mastering the game requires understanding and countering these dynamics.

Jeff the Land Shark is considered overpowered in Marvel Rivals

The center of the argument revolves around Jeff's ultimate ability, appropriately named "It's Jeff!" This ability allows him to create a whirlpool that swallows opponents and teammates, allowing him to move them strategically or, in specific situations, eliminate them by throwing them off the map. Many players have expressed frustration, calling this ability 'overpowered' and demanding a nerf.

However, Jeff's ultimate, while powerful, can be neutralized with good strategy. Proper positioning and the efficient use of other Hero abilities, like Groot's walls and Cloak's Dark Teleportation, can save you from the watery depths of "It's Jeff!"

Furthermore, Jeff's role as a Strategist balances his offensive and supportive abilities. His healing abilities and team-ups make him a versatile choice, while his ultimate is viewed by some as a tool that compensates for his weaknesses in the game.

Kelly Thompson's humorous advice for improving at the game reflects a larger perspective that encourages players to adapt and progress. Finally, whether Jeff is overpowered or not depends on individual playstyles and flexibility rather than the character's basic design.

