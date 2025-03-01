Marvel Rivals community wants this feature for Captain America

During a recent conversation on the Marvel Rivals subreddit, players discussed the future of the unique defense mechanic that Captain America's shield possesses in the game. This mechanic is similar to how the shield absorbs energy-based attacks in the comics and movies, which some fans appreciated and considered lore-friendly. Others, however, feared that the feature could lead to gameplay imbalances.

Captain America's shield has long been depicted as one of the most powerful defensive tools in Marvel history, capable of absorbing energy-based attacks. Many Marvel Rivals players believe that allowing Cap to reflect Iron Man’s Unibeam would be a natural extension of his abilities rather than an overpowered mechanic.

One user, u/Diux_MKII, suggested turning Cap’s shield reflection into a team-up mechanic, where Thor’s ultimate could create a massive blast if it struck Cap’s shield while raised. This would also align with Marvel’s lore, as Cap and Thor have pulled off similar moves in the comics and movies.

Fans suggested a potential Thor and Captain America team-up mechanic(Image via Reddit)

User u/Savings_Openings_8581 also brought up a great point. While a team-up mechanic between Cap and Thor sounds incredible, it could be a technical challenge for the developers. If Strange’s portals were already a nightmare to code, then adding a reactive, physics-based interaction like a shield-powered explosion might introduce even more complexity. Balancing it for gameplay while ensuring it runs smoothly could become a major hurdle.

Some fans brought up the debate if Cap's shield interactions could be as complex as Doctor Strange’s portals(Image via Reddit)

User u/Cro_Nick_Le_Tosh_Ich suggested an interesting mechanic that would allow Captain America to deflect allied projectiles as a form of strategic team play, similar to how Goku helped Gohan charge up and redirect attacks in Dragon Ball Z.

One fan suggested that Cap should deflect allied attacks like Goku powering up Gohan (Image via Reddit)

u/Chatyboi highlighted a frustration many Captain America players might share: dealing with an Iron Man who can freely unleash his Unibeam without much counterplay. The player acknowledged that, in theory, the team's DPS should handle Iron Man. However, in reality, teammates didn’t always respond to pings or focus on the right targets.

Captain America mains argued that reflecting the Unibeam could make fights against Iron Man more balanced (Image via Reddit)

As a Cap main, they felt helpless when trying to contest Iron Man, often getting lasered down despite their best efforts. Their argument wasn’t that Cap should have an easy matchup against Iron Man, but rather that Iron Man should have to think twice before engaging, instead of freely melting Cap from a distance.

Could Marvel Rivals Introduce Interactive Hero Combos?

Some players think Cap reflecting Unibeam shouldn't just be a solo ability but part of a team-based combo system. Suggestions include Iron Man intentionally shooting at Cap's shield to bounce the attack at an enemy, and Thor supercharging the shield with lightning for an AOE energy burst.

A system like this could make Marvel Rivals feel more immersive, rewarding team coordination while staying true to Marvel’s cinematic action. It would also expand the possibilities for other heroes, creating unique interactions that could make every match feel fresh.

