Marvel Rivals compensates players for server issues by giving away Units

Marvel Rivals has just announced compensation for players due to server errors that occurred a while back. On their official X account, the game announced that every player will receive 200 free Units as an apology for the inconvenience caused by the issue. Typically, Marvel Rivals announces server maintenance times in advance. However, it seems the game encountered an unexpected server issue, which prevented players from accessing it.

Read on to learn more about the latest server issue in Marvel Rivals.

Are Marvel Rivals Servers Back Up? (February 25, 2025)

Yes, the Marvel Rivals servers are now running perfectly, and players can jump in right away. However, the game likely experienced a server disruption for some time. Here’s what Marvel Rivals stated on their official X account:

"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and truly appreciate your patience and understanding."

How to Claim the Free Compensation Units in Marvel Rivals

As compensation, Marvel Rivals is offering 200 Units—the in-game currency—to every player. Here’s how you can claim them:

Log into the game and check your in-game mail. Look for a compensation item and claim your 200 free Units.

Be sure to claim your compensation by March 12, 2025, 00:00 UTC+0. After that date, it will no longer be available.

Fans have already praised this gesture from Marvel Rivals, appreciating the compensation provided for the inconvenience.A user on X stated,

"didn’t even know they went down, W compensation"

Another user praised the game and stated,

"You guys are honestly so considerate and thoughtful to all of us Rivals it almost feels like we don’t deserve it in the first place. Thank you so much for your kindness, I’ll make good use of these credits"

