All Marvel Rivals Human Torch skins: Tier list and prices

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified Feb 21, 2025 16:05 GMT
Marvel Rivals Human Torch skins
All available skins for Johnny Storm (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, NetEase Games)

With the second half of Marvel Rivals season 1 finally adding the remaining two Fantastic 4 members, you can now get a few Human Torch skins if you want to turn the battlefield into a fiery pit in style. Johnny's outfit consists of a few recolors and one that pays homage to some of his appearances in the comics. Some of these skins can be obtained in-game by spending Units.

This article will go over all the available Human Torch skins in Marvel Rivals and whether they are worth your precious Units or not.

All available Human Torch skins in Marvel Rivals

Tier

Skin name

S

Negative Zone Gladiator

A

Blood Blaze

B

Default, First Family

S-Tier - Negative Zone Gladiator (1600 Units)

Negative Zone Gladiator (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, NetEase Games)
Negative Zone Gladiator (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, NetEase Games)

As of now, the Negative Zone Gladiator is the only premium skin available for Johnny Storm. If you enjoy torching your enemies, this outfit can be a great purchase. You can either buy the Human Torch skin in Marvel Rivals for 1400 Units or get the bundle using 1600.

Here are all the items you will get from the bundle:

  • Light Brigade Leader - MVP Animation
  • Insect Killer - Emote
  • Negative Zone Gladiator - Outfit
  • Negative Zone Gladiator - Namecard
  • Negative Zone Gladiator - Spray

The description reads as follows:

"Do you want to be a slave to fate... A servant to your eventual demise? Or do you want new rules or a new life? Everything dies? No. Everything lives."
A-Tier - Blood Blaze (Free)

Blood Blaze (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, NetEase Games)
Blood Blaze (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, NetEase Games)

As Johnny joins his sister in the game, you will be able to claim the Blood Blaze outfit for the Human Torch along with the Invisible Woman skin as part of the Season 1 Ranked rewards for players who reach gold. This skin will be available after the season concludes. They can be obtained by either hitting the required rank or playing 10 competitive matches if you are already Gold.

B-Tier - Default (Free)

Human Torch Default skin (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, NetEase Games)
Human Torch Default skin (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, NetEase Games)

The default skin for Johnny is fairly decent, showing him donning the blue and white Fantastic 4 suit from the team's modern iterations. However, the colors are not as visible since Johnny "Flames On" and sets both himself and his costume on fire.

B-Tier - First Family (600 Units)

First Family (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, NetEase Games)
First Family (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, NetEase Games)

The First Family Human Torch skin in Marvel Rivals has Johnny donning the classic blue and gray suit from when the Fantastic 4 team was first introduced by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee. Unless you are a big fan of the comics, you should consider skipping this skin, which will cost you 600 Units.

The description of the skin is as below:

"Just wait and see, sister! The Fantastic Four have only begun to fight!"

