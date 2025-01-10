All Marvel Rivals Invisible Woman skins: Tier list and prices

Invisible Woman in Marvel Rivals has a total of five costumes in the game including the base skin and the ranked reward. This Strategist hero was introduced to the game with the arrival of the Season 1 update alongside Mister Fantastic. Her skins bring different designs and color themes to the stage while exuding her mastery over superhuman abilities.
Invisible Woman in Marvel Rivals has a simple ability kit that can be mastered by most new players. However, the application of the abilities can be difficult in high-stakes matches and could need some grind. Once you have mastered this character, you can choose to get any of the skins and dominate the online lobbies with style.
This article will highlight all the available costumes for Invisible Woman in Marvel Rivals.
All available Invisible Woman skins in Marvel Rivals
Here are all the available Invisible Woman skins, ranked in a tier list.
The Life Fantastic (S-tier): 2800 for the bundle
The Life Fantastic skin for Invisible Woman is available in a massive bundle that is currently running a 57% discount. You can get this skin and more items in a single purchase for 2800 Units and celebrate the 60th Anniversary of the heroes. It is a clean white bridal outfit for the Strategist with some intricate golden accents.
The items included in the bundle are:
- The Life Fantastic skin for Mister Fantastic
- The Life Fantastic skin for Invisible Woman
- Infinite Promise MVP Animation screen (for both heroes)
- Will You? Emote
- The Life Fantastic Nameplate (for both heroes)
- The Life Fantastic Spray (for both heroes)
- I Do Emote
The in-game description of the skin reads:
"Of course, darling! For now...And Forever!"
Malice (S-Tier): 1400 Units (1600 for the bundle)
The Malice skin for Invisible Woman in Marvel Rivals is simply one of the best costumes that you can unlock. Taking inspiration from Sue Richards's alter ego, this skin gives her the iconic look of the villainess, Malice. Susan replaces her iconic Fantastic Four suit with a dark gothic garb that gives her a terrifying look.
The skin comes at 1400 Units, but if you purchase the bundle for 1600, you will get the following items:
- Malice outfit
- Inner Turmoil Emote
- Malicious Winds animation
- Malice Spray
- Malice Nameplate
Here's the in-game description for the skin:
"If you go any further, after your ultimate defeat at the hands of Malice, mistress of hate."
Blood Shield (A-Tier): Free
The Blood Shield Invisible Woman skin in Marvel Rivals is a free costume that you can unlock by hitting Gold during the ongoing Competitive Season. It is a recolor of Sue's default outfit and changes her blue color palette to one of red. The only reason this skin has been ranked higher than the other recolored version is because it can be obtained for free, fairly easily.
Default (B-Tier): Free
The Default skin for Susan Richards sees her donning the iconic outfit of Marvel's first family. If you do not feel the need to spend Units/ Lattices to obtain the Malice outfit, you can run this one till you hit the end of the season and unlock the Blood Shield skin for her.
First Family (B-Tier): 600 Units
Taking inspiration from the pages of the comic books by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee, this outfit sees Susan donning the colors of costume from the 1961 Fantastic Four comics. This Invisible Woman skin costs 600 Units, and you can skip it unless you are a big fan of the books and want the classic color on Susan.
The in-game description for this Invisible Woman skin in Marvel Rivals reads:
"I-I can't turn invisible fast enough!! How can we stop this creature?"
Invisible Woman is one of the most recent heroes to be introduced in the game and will likely receive more skins in the future. Fans can keep an eye out for the official X page of Marvel Rivals for more announcements around skin releases.
