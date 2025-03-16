Marvel Rivals player discovers overpowered Venom rollout

A Marvel Rivals player recently showcased a rather unfair Venom rollout from spawn. It was on the map Tokyo 2099: Spider-Islands, which is one of the three convoy maps in the game. The rollout features Venom being able to dive across the map with the help of the rooftops, allowing him to re-engage extremely quickly to help out his team.

Having said that, here is how the new Venom tech works.

A new overpowered Venom rollout was discovered in Marvel Rivals

A Marvel Rivals player who goes by NeroRevolver recently discovered a funny but overpowered Venom rollout on the convoy map, Tokyo 2099: Spider-Islands. It involves Venom being able to dive directly into action from the first defender spawn point.

The rollout, though simple-looking, is difficult to pull off and requires extreme precision. To perform this feat, you will need to first Venom Swing from under the bridge just outside spawn. Then, aim towards the top of the buildings on your right and use Frenzied Arrival.

Since these buildings are located outside the map, Venom will ignore them and dive all the way towards the second turn of the convoy, landing on the rooftop of a building near the attackers' first spawn. Check out the post below for further reference.

This rollout is particularly powerful as it allows Venom to get back into action quickly, saving valuable time in the process. It will also take unsuspecting opponents by surprise, which might eventually win your team the fight.

The community’s reaction to this discovery was that of surprise. Players called it a “page out of Iron-Man’s book" and suggested it "could push Venom to being an S-tier tank." They were quite taken aback by the entire mechanic and were fascinated to discover that it was repeatable.

That covers everything you need to know about the newly discovered Venom rollout in Marvel Rivals. It will be interesting to see if this is an actual intended mechanic and how players can make the most of it.

