5 best heroes to duo with Venom in Marvel Rivals

When thinking about Venom in Marvel Rivals, players must realize the sheer power he brings as a tank with a high health pool (800) and regeneration abilities. Venom's role isn't just about laying damage down; it's about disrupting the enemy's key DPS and healers while his teammates finish the job. With his close-range, tanking style, he goes really well with some heroes who can complement his strengths and cover his weaknesses.

Here's a look at the five best heroes to duo with Venom in Marvel Rivals.

Note: The article is subjective and reflects the writer's views. The entries are ranked in no particular order.

Who are the best heroes to duo with Venom in Marvel Rivals?

1) Spider-Man

Spider-Man (Image via NetEase Games)

Venom and Spider-Man make a perfect pairing for any Marvel Rivals player. Though Spider-Man typically excels with mobility and rapid attacks, the dynamic shifts when teamed up with Venom. Upon activation, Spider-Man gets the symbiote boost, which covers him with AoE (Area of Effect) symbiote spikes.

Spider-Man performs admirably; his agility is invaluable, and his dodging and repositioning skills excellently complement Venom's close-range tanking. Though Venom in Marvel Rivals lacks long-range abilities, Spider-Man can transform those moments into a chaotic flurry of attacks.

2) Peni Parker

Peni Parker (Image via NetEase Games)

Peni Parker also benefits from Venom's symbiote in Marvel Rivals, similar to Spider-Man. With the added AoE-damaging symbiote spikes, Peni becomes significantly more lethal when enemies cluster nearby. Her power is amplified in close quarters, doubling her damage output against nearby opponents. Like Spiderman, she can always use her mobility, swinging back and forth in order and out of combat.

With Venom in Marvel Rivals drawing enemy attention, Peni Parker has a better opportunity to deal significant damage from a distance. The synergy between Venom's disruptive presence and Peni's quick strikes makes them a formidable combo.

3) Jeff the Land Shark

Jeff the Land Shark (Image via NetEase Games)

Jeff the Shark is the odd one out when it comes to being Venom's buddy, but they complement each other really well. Venom is a heavy hitter that causes major disruption on the battlefield, and Jeff is an expert healer. The shark's primary healing beam can keep Venom topped off during long skirmishes so that he stays alive longer.

Jeff's Healing Bubbles heal an area, making it easier to keep Venom alive while aggressively tanking. His ultimate ability It's Jeff! summons a whirlpool that can engulf enemies. There is a lot of room for creative use in either trying to disrupt enemy positioning or potentially save Venom from a poor position.

4) The Punisher

The Punisher (Image via NetEase Games)

The Punisher brings a tactical approach to the table that pairs well with Venom’s raw power in Marvel Rivals. As a ranged Duelist, he provides constant pressure from afar while Venom locks down the frontline. With his high damage potential and explosive gadgets, the Punisher can thin out the ranks of the enemy healers or DPS to allow Venom to focus on disrupting the rest of the enemy team.

His Culling turret blocks paths and deals significant damage when the tentacles of Venom already occupy the enemies. The Punisher’s ability to strike from a distance complements Venom’s close-range tanking, making them an ideal duo for players who appreciate strategy and timing over direct confrontation.

5) Rocket Raccoon

Rocket Raccoon (Image via NetEase Games)

Rocket Raccoon’s utility-focused skill set makes him a surprisingly good partner for Venom in Marvel Rivals. While Venom is busy tanking and disrupting, Rocket can provide damage buffs to Venom and his allies through his C.Y.A. ability, which deploys a Cosmic Yarn Amplifier.

Rocket also shines in evasion and positioning, making it possible to stay out of harm's way while offering support. His Jetpack Dash ability keeps him moving so that he never has a distance far from the action if needed. For the more supportive game with a little strategic twist, Rocket Raccoon goes very well with Venom.

