How to counter triple-support meta in Marvel Rivals

Triple-support meta in Marvel Rivals has gotten increasingly popular and made team fights slower with higher TTKs (time to kill). This is due to the strong influence of strategists' ultimate abilities in-game, and equipping three such characters in a team can annoy opponents. This has made players question how they can counter the triple-support meta in Marvel Rivals.

We take a look at a few ways to deal with this popular meta and figure out the weaknesses prevalent in this composition, not only in Marvel Rivals but also across other various games.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's own opinions.

Exploring the triple-support meta in Marvel Rivals

Understanding the triple-support meta and its influence (Image via NetEase Games)

Before we go into the details of breaking down a triple support composition, we must understand the difference between comps that are overpowered or just plain annoying. A team lineup like the infamous GOATS composition back in Overwatch is what fits the description of an overpowered comp. The developers had to make changes to the game to counter it.

If we consider the data provided by RivalsTracker, the triple-support meta in Marvel Rivals still falls short of the balanced 2-2-2 composition which has a higher winrate. Note that this data is sourced from unofficial sources and is not 100% reliable.

Therefore, the triple-support meta in Marvel Rivals can be described as an annoying team composition that just has long delay potential but lacks pressure and initiation. Like every other comp, this one also has weaknesses that can be abused to counter it. Team-based shooter veterans who know how to stagger, dive, and force ultimate out won't have problems dealing with this composition.

How to take down triple-support meta in Marvel Rivals

Taking a look at counters of triple-support meta (Image via NetEase Games)

This is a completely reactive composition as it heavily relies on utilizing strategist ultimates to survive team fights or snowball situations. This inherently highlights the lack of initiative this team comp features. Teams that only play reactively will find it hard to break into opposing lines as they are solely focused on their own survival.

Groot-Moon Knight combo against triple-support meta

Groot and Moon Knight duo is deadly in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Moon Knight is a fantastic character to pick against the triple-support meta in Marvel Rivals. This is because of his ability to chain his left click and deal damage to multiple targets and his Ankh. Additionally, his ultimate, which charges at a high rate against these comps, can decimate entire teams.

Dealing with this comp becomes easier when Moon Knight ultimate is used in tandem with Groot's crowd-control abilities. Since triple Strategists cannot pressure mobile Duelists, Moon Knight is a great pick to counter them.

Hulk-Iron Man combo against triple-support meta

Hulk enhances Iron Man's armor overdrive for some insane damage potential (Image via NetEase Games)

The Hulk-Iron Man duo is a good team-up combo that can be used against the triple-support meta in Marvel Rivals. This is because with the inclusion of three strategists, Iron Man already has fewer targets that can contest him and interrupt his gameplay. This, combined with his Ultimate and Team-up abilities, allows players to take down triple-support team compositions.

A few specific heroes that are all good counters

Some additional counters for the triple-support meta (Image via NetEase Games)

Star-Lord is a good Duelist who can be utilized to dive and single out opponent strategists and force out their defensive ultimates. Similarly, Magik is an underrated hero who possesses great potential to counter triple-support comps but lacks popularity because of her skill ceiling.

Magneto is also a great pick when your opposing triple-support team has a Cloak and Dagger. His ultimate can counter Cloak and Dagger's ultimate easily, making them easy pickings. Wolverine is a great Duelist to play when you want to displace and focus down the opponent triple-support team's solo Vanguard. This leaves the Strategists vulnerable and easy to stagger.

Thor is a fantastic pick to duel and out-heal opponent strategists at mid-range. He can not only take space but also go on flanks as a secondary Vanguard. This can put kill pressure on any triple-support meta in Marvel Rivals and force them to use their cooldowns or ultimate. Additionally, since Thor has vertical mobility, he can safely fall back while the opponent strategists fail to take him down.

Additional things to keep in mind while going against triple-support meta in Marvel Rivals

Rank distribution in Marvel Rivals (Image via RivalsTracker)

The triple-support composition is inherently hard to pull off in your average ranked match. This is because communication and skill are of utmost importance. More often than not, there will be strategist ult overlap, which opponents can take advantage of. With the lack of pressure and initiation found in triple-support meta, it is quite easy to make use of ult overlaps and win team fights.

Additionally, considering the rank distribution provided by RivalsTracker, many players reside in the lower ranks. In these ranks, thosen who main Strategists generally lack the confidence and skill required to win one-on-on fights when they are dived on.

Having three such players only means that their ultimate is what provides them value in that team, and taking them out with HawkEye, Spiderman, or any other heroes mentioned above will make it easy for your team to counter triple-support meta in Marvel Rivals. Note that this data is sourced from unofficial sources and is not 100% reliable.

