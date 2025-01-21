Marvel Rivals leak hints at 3 new heroes and their roles

As per the latest Marvel Rivals leak, players might be getting three new heroes to bolster the Vanguard and Duelist roles. Leakers @Rivals_Leaks & @Maruchaan1986 on X recently claimed that Emma Frost, Jean Grey, and The Hood will be coming to the 6v6 hero shooter from NetEase Games.

@MRivalsUpdates, known for accurate leaks and news on heroes in the past, reposted this. This adds some more credibility to the matter.

Note: This article is based on leaks, so readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt.

Marvel Rivals leak: More X-Men franchise characters and a supervillain reportedly in the works

X-Men franchise characters Jean Grey and Emma Frost are in the pipeline of the game, according to a Marvel Rivals leak. These characters will allegedly be introduced as a Duelist and Vanguard, respectively. While the former is a well-known mutant who boasts extraordinary telepathic and empathic abilities, the latter is another mutant telepath, who is best known as the White Queen of the Hellfire Club.

Jean Grey has a close connection with the Phoenix Force, an extremely powerful cosmic entity believed to predate both darkness and the universe. This Phoenix Force will be interesting to see utilized in the Duelist role in Marvel Rivals.

Emma Grace Frost frequently clashed with younger mutants as Xavier's adversary. However, after the sad demise of her Hellions, she formed a partnership with Xavier and eventually became the co-headmistress of Xavier's School. Her ability to transform into a diamond-like crystal entity to increase her toughness will be a great fit for her Vanguard role in the NetEase Games' 6v6 hero shooter.

The last character mentioned in the Marvel Rivals leak is The Hood, a lesser-known supervillain. He will allegedly be added to Marvel Rivals in the Vanguard role.

Forced to head into a crime-filled life at a young age, Parker "The Hood" Robbins came across an entity, who he presumably killed and stole the cloak and boots from.

Upon discovering that the boots gave him the ability to walk on air, he realized that the cloak also gave him superpowers. Little did he know then that these powers were emanating from the demon Dormammu. These powers will be interesting to see in Marvel Rivals in a Vanguard role where The Hood can be expected to lead the frontlines of his team.

