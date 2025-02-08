Marvel Rivals players community believes this hero is the perfect counter to Spider-Man

The Marvel Rivals community recently shared their views on Namor and discussed how he is the perfect counter to Spider-Man and other dive characters. With players always looking for the best counters to the pesky web-slinger, Redditor ainsley375 posted on the r/marvelrivals subreddit claiming that they play Namor just to counter Spider-Man.

This is what they said when referring to Spidey:

“I play Namor specifically just to ruin their day”

Many players joined in on the conversation, agreeing that Namor was in fact the best counter. User Ivory_Moose claimed that it was a good approach since the role played to Namor's strengths. They commented:

“I think that’s the perfect role for Namor, ngl. Good take on the character.”

Another Redditor MJR_Poltergeist said that they had Lord on Namor just by using him in every game to counter-dive heroes like Spider-Man and Black Panther. For context, Lord is the final level of proficiency on a character in Marvel Rivals. It represents a player's mastery over that particular hero.

Some players shared how Namor was extremely protective of his team’s Strategists. His auto-aiming turrets are perfect against dive heroes like Spider-Man. User commander_sql agreed that it was extremely satisfying to see a backline diver get countered when they try and attack the healers. They said:

“Could not agree more. It's so satisfying to see a backline diver just drop on the ground when they're targetting the healers. sincerely, a namor that tries her best to keep the healers alive”

Finally, Redditor ShinyWEEDLEpls said that it was interesting to see the evolution of Namor in the meta. Earlier, he was considered one of the worst Duelists in the game but is now used to counter serious meta picks.

How does Namor counter Spider-Man in Marvel Rivals?

Namor counters Spider-Man through his Aquatic Dominion ability. This allows him to summon two Monstro Spawns anywhere on the map, which can target and attack enemies automatically. This is further enhanced by his team-up with Luna Snow, which provides him with a Frozen Spawn that can slow down incoming opponents.

This is extremely difficult to deal with as Spider-Man since diving in and out of enemy backlines while simultaneously dealing with the turrets is almost next to impossible. You almost always get slowed or damaged enough for the Strategists to kill you single-handedly.

Furthermore, Namor’s ultimate, Horn of Proteus, deals damage and disables the mobility of hit enemies. This completely counters Spider-Man’s strengths, making him an easy target.

