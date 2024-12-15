Marvel Rivals: 5 best heroes to team-up with Namor

Knowing the 5 best heroes to team-up with Namor in Marvel Rivals will help you dominate your games as a duo. Namor is an excellent Duelist, and some might say, one of the best in-game. His abilities not only provide him great versatility, but offer him the unique option to set-up turrets on a cooldown. These turrets can keep track of fast-paced dive heroes, like Spider-Man, and cause massive hindrance to their gameplay.

However, alone, he does not have enough firepower to deal with the enemy team. This article will provide you with a list of the 5 best heroes to team-up with Namor in Marvel Rivals. These team-ups will help you dismantle your opposition and easily win your games.

Editor's Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this guide have been updated to the latest patch deployed on February 5, 2025. This article will be further updated as a new balance update goes live for Marvel Rivals in the near future.

Exploring 5 heroes you can choose to team-up with Namor in Marvel Rivals

In a team-based game, its pretty hard to find value going in as a solo. Team-ups play an intrinsic role in Marvel Rivals, and not using them is simply a recipe for disaster. Below, you will find a carefully curated list of the best heroes you can use to team-up with Namor in Marvel Rivals. Check them out, and use them to win your games with absolute ease:

1) Luna Snow

Luna Snow is the most effective team-up with Namor in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Namor is a Duelist-class hero, which means his health pool will be on the medium side. He doesn't have the highest damage output, as such, when squaring up against long-range specialists and will be outmatched when it comes to base damage. As such, having a Strategist-class character support him can be quite helpful in increasing his survivability.

Luna Snow is a support hero you can choose to duo with Namor. She can attach her Idol Aura to Namor, which provides constant healing to him every time she heals others. Luna Snow also has her team-up ability with Namor, where she can infuse ice energy into the latter, allowing him to activate abilities at will, making them a great duo.

2) The Punisher

The Punisher is quite a great team-up with Namor in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Namor's primary way of dealing substantial damage is through his turret. However, if destroyed, it can have a cooldown timer before you can use it again. As such, choosing a Duelist-class hero that has a bigger damage output can be a great way to maximize the team's efficiency when dispatching enemies.

The Punisher is a DPS hero who can be a great duo with Namor. He has a wide arsenal of weapons to deal damage to his nemeses. Whether it be his Assault Rifle or his Shotgun, he can be effective at both medium and close ranges respectively. Combining him with the powers of Namor can create a duo that specializes in dispatching enemies.

3) Black Widow

Black Widow forms a unique team-up with Namor (Image via NetEase Games)

Namor can be great for offensive zoning. However, his move kit makes him effective at only medium to close ranges. Thus, choosing a long-range specialist to duo with Namor can provide a sense of balance. While there are many options to choose from the wide roster of Rivals, one of the best heroes to pair him with is Natasha Romanoff.

Black Widow is one of the best snipers in the game. Her Red Room rifle can eliminate enemies with relative ease, especially if hitting headshots. She can also use her fleet foot ability to position herself in an advantageous spot, allowing for efficient kills of her enemies.

4) Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange can be an effective team-up with Namor in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

While it isn't easy to nullify Namor's turret if placed cautiously, once it does get destroyed and enemies adapt to your turret placement, it can be difficult to sustain your usage of the ability, As such, choosing a hero to expand your abilities to position a turret on the map can be useful.

Doctor Strange is a character you should pair with Namor in Rivals. His Pentagram of Farallah places portals that connect distant points on the map. You can use these portals to place your turrets on locations that would seem unassuming in the game. Use it to catch your enemies off guard and utilize the chaos to dispatch them.

5) Squirrel Girl

Squirrel Girl is a great team-up with Namor in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Namor's Aquatic Dominion turret relies on attacking enemies once they enter its line of sight. However, they don't need to stay there after discovering their positions. As such, choosing a hero capable of damaging enemies without having them in her line of sight can be a great way to complete the job.

To that end, Squirrel Girl is a character you can use alongside Namor. Her explosive acorns ricochet off of walls until they either hit a hero or solid ground. Thus, she can use her ammo to finish off enemies hiding in the corners trying to recuperate the lost health.

That's all there is to know about the five best heroes to team-up with Namor in Marvel Rivals.

