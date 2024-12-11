Marvel Rivals: 5 best heroes to team-up with Luna Snow

Knowing who you can use to team-up with Luna Snow in Marvel Rivals will help you dominate your games. Luna Snow is a Strategist-class hero in NetEase Games' brand-new hero-shooter, and she is arguably one of the strongest characters in her class. Featuring abilities that can not only heal her fellow teammates but also deal a ton of damage, Luna is definitely a massive asset to any team.

This article will provide you with a detailed brief on the 5 best heroes to team-up with Luna Snow, and the strategies you can use to win your games as a duo. To know more about them, read below.

Editor's Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this guide have been updated to the latest patch deployed on February 5, 2025. This article will be further updated as a new balance update goes live for Marvel Rivals in the near future.

Effective team-ups for Luna Snow in Marvel Rivals

Luna Snow is a Strategist, and naturally, she is quite vulnerable to enemy oppression. While her kit provides her with fantastic utility, capable of dealing with most offensive dive heroes, like Iron Fist, Spider-Man, Venom, and so on, however, she does not have enough fire power to eliminate them.

Naturally, for better balacing and to improve your gameplay, you can team-up with these five heroes and dominate your matches. In our opinion, the heroes in this list synergize with Luna's abilities really well, and you should use them to wreak havoc against your opposiition. Without further ado, here's the 5 most effective team-ups for Luna Snow in Marvel Rivals:

1) Captain America

Captain America in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Captain America in Marvel Rivals is a Vanguard (tank) hero. He is designed to be the forerunner of the team, absorbing damage and creating space for the team. His Freedom Charge, Liberty Rush, and Living Legend are particularly useful in doing so.

Luna Snow in Marvel Rivals is an excellent pair with Cap owing primarily to her healing abilities: Fate of Both Worlds, Ice Arts, and Share the Stage. This makes Captain America even more tanky and difficult to take down. Moreover, Luna can also boost Cap’s damage, according to the situation, with her Fate of Both Worlds ability making him a formidable opponent to face.

2) Hulk

Hulk in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Hulk is a Vanguard (tank) in Marvel Rivals. He is a unique character possessing three stages — Bruce Banner, Hero Hulk, and Monster Hulk — each with increasing amounts of health and damage output.

Hulk’s playstyle is very well complemented by Luna Snow in Marvel Rivals. Hulk needs to absorb a lot of damage before he can get close enough to his enemies to deal damage and that is where Luna Snow comes into play. Her Ice Arts and Share the Stage are particularly useful in this scenario.

Moreover, her Fate of Both Worlds ability can also grant Hulk increased damage making him a force to be reckoned with.

3) Namor

Namor in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Namor in Marvel Rivals is a Duelist. Although one of the weaker characters in the game, Namor is particularly well paired with Luna Snow and Jeff the Land Shark creating the Chilling Charisma team-up. Namor receives the Frozen Spawn ability that infuses ice energy into him that he can then use to power up abilities at will.

Moreover, Luna’s damage-boosting Fate of Both Worlds ability is a great help to Namor and his summoned beasts.

4) Jeff the Land Shark

Jeff the Land Shark in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Jeff the Land Shark in Marvel Rivals is a Strategist (support) hero. His entire kit revolves around healing and surprising enemies with his It’s Jeff! ability. He is, however, particularly well paired with Luna Snow because of the Chilling Charisma team-up.

When on the same team as Luna Snow and Namor, Jeff gets infused with Luna’s ice energy granting him Frozen Spitball ability. This replaces his primary attack, Aqua Burst, and creates a slowing area of effect upon impact.

5) Iron Fist

Iron Fist in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Iron Fist in Marvel Rivals is a Duelist hero. He is very well equipped with advanced movement and high-damaging abilities making him one of the best Duelists in the game. Iron Fist is a great duo with Luna Snow in Marvel Rivals as they together form the Atlas Bond team-up.

Atlas Bond channels the Chi of Shou-Lao into Luna Snow granting her the Frozen Chi ability. This allows her to cast a radiating ring around her that knocks back enemies, damages them, applies a slowing effect, and heals her allies.

This covers the five best duos for Luna Snow in Marvel Rivals. It is, however, recommended, to try out your own hero compositions with the trial-and-error method to see what works best for your particular playstyle.

That's all there is to know about the five best heroes to team-up with Luna Snow in Marvel Rivals. Talk with your team, formulate strategies, and absolutely destroy your enemies in-game.

