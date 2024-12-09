Knowing the best heroes to counter Iron Fist in Marvel Rivals is essential on account of how powerful this hero is. Featuring the best close-quarter mechanics in the game, Iron Fist is the scariest hero you can possibly ask to duel against as a Strategist, or as a long-range Duelist. He features an extremely powerful set of melee attacks, and his abilities allow him to control the tempo of fights.

He has some of the best mobility in the game, and if you've not got the hint yet, he most definitely is a meta-tier damage hero in the game. It's essential you proceed with caution when fighting against him, solely because of the tremendous damage he can inflict if you're caught in the wrong place.

That said, this article will provide you with a detailed brief on the 5 best heroes to counter Iron Fist in Marvel Rivals. To know more, read below.

Disclaimer: This article solely reflects the writer's personal opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this guide have been updated to the latest patch deployed on January 25, 2025. This article will be further updated as a new balance update goes live for Marvel Rivals in the near future.

Who are the best heroes to counter Iron Fist in Marvel Rivals?

Considering the fact that Iron Fist is a close-quarter melee hero, the best way to counter him is by creating definitive space between you and him. Here is a list of the heroes, that we believe, are capable of dealing with this hero in the game:

1) Iron Man - Duelist

Iron Man will mostly remain out of range for Iron Fist's attacks. That being said, the latter could close the distance to some extent with his Crane Leap. However, this still won't be enough to deal with Iron Man's state of constant flight.

From a distance, Iron Man can use his abilities to constantly chip away at Iron Fist's health. This makes him a great counter to Iron Fist in Marvel Rivals. With adept use of his primary fire, he can force the latter to constantly seek cover, and trigger his self-healing abilities.

2) Magneto - Vanguard

Magneto can counter Iron Fist in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

The master of magnetism is an appropriate counter for Iron Fist in Marvel Rivals. Magneto's Metallic Curtain is a powerful shield that can block incoming attacks. He can also be great at managing distance, with a lot of his attacks being projectile-based.

This means that he can still damage Iron Fist while being at a safe distance. Furthermore, Iron Fist is a Duelist with only 250 HP while Magneto, a Vanguard character, has 650 HP. Magneto's defenses are too strong for Iron Fist to break through without being seriously damaged.

Magneto can also use his Metallic Bulwark to provide his teammates with cover when they are being targeted by this Duelist. All the damage absorbed via the Mettalic Bulwark can be once against used by Magneto to chain a string of attacks against this melee hero. This makes him one of the best heroes to counter Iron Fist in Marvel Rivals.

3) Adam Warlock - Strategist

Adam Warlock is a great pick to counter Iron Fist in Marvel Rivals. He is a heal-based hero who can heal himself while also boosting the health of his allies with his Avatar Life Stream ability.

Adam Warlock can counter Iron Fist with both his primary and his secondary fire abilities as both of them are ranged attacks. His Quantum Magic ability has a damage falloff of 50% at 40 meters and beyond. However, his Cosmic Cluster ability does not have this limitation.

Iron Fist would have to constantly close the distance between himself and Adam Warlock to make a difference. This gives the latter an edge over the former.

4) Hawkeye - Duelist

Hawkeye's arrows are lethal in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Those familiar with the famous Marvel character would know that Hawkeye's specialty is his skill with arrows. Hawkeye in Marvel Rivals deals significant damage from great distances with just about all of his abilities. The Piercing, Blast, and Hypersonic Arrow attacks can all counter Iron Fist in Marvel Rivals.

This is because Hawkeye can aim and shoot from a long distance and still deal great damage. Meanwhile, Iron Fist can't do the same, which is his major limitation. His melee attacks will likely have a tough time finding the marksman in the first place.

Playing as Hawkeye in Marvel Rivals also takes great skill since the character's skill ceiling is high. Regardless, once mastered, his pinpoint accuracy can be devastating.

5) Black Widow - Duelist

The final entry on this list is Black Widow, a sniper, who specializes in ranged warfare. While her primary fire, Widow's Bite Baton, is a close-range attack, her specialty is her Red Room Rifle. The gun is a sniper rifle that deals 120 damage per round, however, the damage decreases by 50% for 20 meters and beyond.

Regardless, Black Widow thrives at great distances and can find a comfortable spot on a map and shoot down Iron Fist with her secondary attack. Her Electro-Plasma Explosion can further damage and slow him, making things worse for the melee-based hero. Overall, Iron Fist would likely have a difficult time battling Black Widow in Marvel Rivals.

This is the list of all the characters you can use to counter Iron Fist in Marvel Rivals. All the heroes have a different skill ceiling, so it's best to practice them to your best to make an impact.

For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Esports section.

