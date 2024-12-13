5 best heroes to duo with Adam Warlock in Marvel Rivals

Adam Warlock in Marvel Rivals is a Strategist class hero who can provide healing for the team and also revive them with his ultimate ability. His damage output is also quite high, making him valuable during team fights. Although all team compositions require support to win matches, there are a few heroes who can be more effective when paired with this cosmic entity.

Adam Warlock in Marvel Rivals is one of the few heroes who can bring back eliminated teammates. However, this can be difficult to execute without proper cover from Duelists and Vanguards. His ability kit can change the tides of war when taking team fights or anchoring down the match objective.

This article will highlight the most effective characters that can be teamed up with Adam Warlock in Marvel Rivals.

Editor’s Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this guide have been updated to the latest patch deployed on February 5, 2025. This article will be further updated as a new balance update goes live for Marvel Rivals in the near future.

The best heroes to duo with Adam Warlock in Marvel Rivals

1) Mantis (Strategist)

Mantis is one of the best characters to use with Adam Warlock in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Mantis excels as a Strategist, making her an ideal partner for Adam Warlock in Marvel Rivals. Her abilities allow her to manipulate the battlefield by providing crucial support and healing. Her basic attack, Life Energy Blast, unleashes a single-cast projectile, while her ultimate, Soul Resurgence, offers healing and a movement boost to allies.

When paired with Warlock, Mantis can utilize the Team-Up ability, which enhances their healing and resurrection capabilities. This synergy allows them to funnel healing into each other, enabling aggressive plays without the fear of being easily taken down.

Mantis's agility and crowd control abilities can distract enemies, allowing Adam to focus on supporting the team from a safer distance. Together, they create a dynamic duo that can sustain themselves and their allies during intense battles.

2) Star-Lord (Duelist)

Star-Lord is a strong Duelist to use by Adam Warlock in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

As a Duelist, Star-Lord brings a high-octane offensive style that pairs well with Adam Warlock's support role. The former's aggressive gameplay is complemented by Warlock's healing abilities, allowing Star-Lord to take risks in combat while knowing he has backup.

The Team-Up ability between these two enhances Star-Lord’s survivability; if he falls in battle, Warlock can revive him, giving him the confidence to engage enemies head-on. Additionally, Star-Lord's mobility allows him to reposition quickly, making it easier for Adam to maintain a line of sight for his healing abilities. This combination creates a balanced approach where offense meets defense.

3) Magneto (Vanguard)

Magneto is an excellent Vanguard to use with Adam Warlock in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Magneto serves as a powerful Vanguard, contributing substantial durability and crowd control on the battlefield. His ability to absorb damage makes him an excellent shield for Adam Warlock, allowing the latter to focus on healing and support without worrying about immediate threats.

Magneto’s control over metal can disrupt enemy movements, creating openings for Adam to heal or attack safely. This partnership ensures that while Magneto absorbs damage, Warlock can distribute healing through his Soul Bond ability, keeping the team in fighting shape. Together, they form a robust frontline that can withstand heavy assaults while maintaining offensive pressure.

4) Loki (Strategist)

Loki is a great companion to use with Adam Warlock in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Loki is another Strategist who adds versatility to the team. His trickster nature allows him to confuse opponents and create opportunities for Adam Warlock to heal or reposition effectively. Loki’s abilities can manipulate enemy actions, drawing attention away from Warlock and allowing him to execute his support role without being targeted directly.

When combined with Adam's healing capabilities, Loki can create distractions that enable both characters to survive longer in fights. Their synergy befits strategic gameplay, making them a formidable pair that can outsmart opponents while ensuring their allies remain healthy.

5) Groot (Vanguard)

Groot makes for a great character to duo with Adam Warlock in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

As an excellent Vanguard, Groot helps the team with his resilience and area control capabilities. His substantial health pool allows him to absorb significant amounts of damage while protecting Adam Warlock from enemy attacks. Groot's ability to control space with his roots can restrict enemy movements, giving Adam more breathing room to heal allies effectively.

The combination of Groot’s tankiness and Warlock’s supportive skills creates a strong defensive line that can withstand prolonged engagements. This pairing is particularly effective in team fights, where Groot can soak up damage while Adam focuses on reviving fallen teammates and distributing healing.

Adam Warlock in Marvel Rivals is a great support to have and a difficult foe to defeat. It is important to utilize his ultimate during team fights as it can provide a lot of value by reviving anyone who is eliminated from the team. This is a massive advantage as the enemy team would need to regroup and reset after the fight.

Most Strategist roles in the game are supposed to set the game up for their teams to win. This is why they are more than simple healers and get targeted by enemies in almost all matches.

