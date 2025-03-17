How to save Ratatoskr in Marvel Rivals

Rescuing Ratatoskr in Marvel Rivals presents an exciting challenge for players. The exclusive Midnight Features event offers a quest where players earn 60 Units for saving Ratatoskr five times. Ratatoskr is a non-playable character serving as the primary objective within the Central Park map. Her backstory originates from The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl comic series, where she is depicted as a mythical creature of chaos.

This article explains how players can save Ratatoskr in Marvel Rivals.

How to rescue Ratatoskr in Marvel Rivals

Gamers can rescue Ratatoskr in Marvel Rivals when playing as attackers on the Empire of Eternal Night: Central Park map. The map can be accessed from several modes, including quick match, competitive, or practice vs AI. The Central Park map is also available as a separate mode and can be queued to start the objective.

Saving Ratatoskr in Central Park (Image via NetEase Games)

Here's how you can rescue Ratatoskr in the game:

Open Marvel Rivals. Start a match on the Central Park map. As the attacking side, head to the mission area where Rataoskr is held captive. Capture the area and the seal holding Ratatoskr will break. Doing these steps five times will complete the challenge.

It is important to note that Ratatoskr can only be rescued by the attackers. It is also advisable to tackle this objective with your friends to ensure success.

Who is Ratatoskr in Marvel Rivals?

Ratatoskr and Hela in the Central Park map (Image via NetEase Games)

Ratatoskr in Marvel Rivals is a payload character that can be found on the Central Park map. In the game, she has been sealed by Dracula, the king of vampires, as he fears that her horn might be the key to his demise. Attackers on this map are tasked with rescuing her, as it's the only way to save the world from the menacing undead.

Ratatoskr is inspired by Norse mythology, where she's a squirrel that runs up and down the world tree, Yggdrasil. In the comics, Ratatoskr is frequently depicted as a formidable and cunning entity, often associated with chaos and disorder.

That's all there is to know bout saving Ratatoskr in Marvel Rivals. Follow Sportskeeda for more news and updates.

