How to turn on Raw Input in Marvel Rivals

Players can now turn on Raw Input in Marvel Rivals Season 1.5, with the optimization feature being introduced in the March 14, 2025, patch. The new feature enables direct mouse input in the game without external interference. As a result, users can expect a more enhanced experience, offering improved aim and better response time.

This article explains how gamers can turn on Raw Input in Marvel Rivals. Read on to know more.

Steps to turn on Raw Input in Marvel Rivals

Enabling Raw Input in Marvel Rivals is a pretty straightforward task. Here's how you can do it in the game:

Raw input option in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Load Marvel Rivals. Select the Settings tab from the home page. In the Settings tab, look for the Keyboard section. Click on the Keyboard section and scroll down to the Raw Input option. Turn on Raw Input.

Players can then head to the practice range to check their aim input and response in the game.

What is Raw Input in Marvel Rivals?

Practice Range in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Raw input is an optimization feature in Marvel Rivals that enables gamers to utilize their mouse inputs directly in the game. This setting is particularly favored by players who use KBM controls as it helps minimize input lag and provides a more responsive gaming experience.

Many competitive games, such as eSports titles and first-person shooters, typically have the Raw Input feature enabled by default. However, input settings may differ based on the specific game and the device in use.

Should you turn on Raw Input in Marvel Rivals?

Yes, players can turn on Raw Input in Marvel Rivals if they are facing input lag while playing NetEase Games' title. Raw Input can offer a significant advantage in multiplayer games by bypassing the operating system's input processing for mouse movements. This can result in reduced input lag and a more consistent, precise feel, ultimately leading to improved aiming and control.

Gamers with mouse acceleration turned off may benefit from enabling Raw Input. This feature helps preserve the mouse's default sensitivity despite variations in frame rate, which is essential for fast-paced multiplayer games like Marvel Rivals.

