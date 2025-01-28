Marvel Rivals Grandmaster NoDamageRocket makes bold request to developers

Internet sensation and Marvel Rivals player, gamer NoDamageRocket is someone committed to dealing no damage in the game while playing as Rocket Raccoon. Instead, they focus only on giving heals to their allies. By doing so, they have climbed all the way up to Grandmaster without dealing any damage. However, this changed in January 2025 when the player unintentionally dealt 22 damage to an opponent.

NoDamageRocket has now made the bold move of emailing Marvel Rivals, asking them to remove the 22 damage stat from their profile. This article further explains the situation.

NoDamageRocket asks Marvel Rivals to remove their 22-damage stat

Expand Tweet

Trending

NoDamageRocket was a Grandmaster-level player with no damage stat at all. However, on January 27, 2025, the player shared a post showing a screenshot of their stats. In the image, the player was evidently dedicated to only healing allies but had dealt 22 damage.

This incident occurred before NoDamageRocket climbed to the Celestial ranks. According to the player, the damage stat appeared after they hit Moonknight's Ancient Ankh during a game.

They then took to X to show fans the draft of an email they would send to NetEase Games upon getting 1,000 likes. The post went viral within hours and the goal was reached. The email they sent read:

"Could you please take that silly little 22 damage number off of Rocket's stat? Rocket promises to be more careful next time !!"

As mentioned, the 22 damage was unintentional and the player even made a YouTube video showing how devastated they were about the whole ordeal. As of now, it is unclear if NetEase Games has responded to this request. However, given its nature, it's difficult to assess whether or not it will be fulfilled in the first place.

Removing a statistic from a player's profile is not a common occurrence and developers usually do not entertain such requests. However, the case of NoDamageRocket could be a unique one, and perhaps, Marvel Rivals' devs could look into it.

Read more Marvel Rivals-related articles from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.