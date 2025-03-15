Marvel Rivals Game Director confirms Season 3 and 4 designs are complete, now in "intensive development"

In an interview with PC Gamer, Marvel Rivals' game director, Guangyun Chen, discussed various aspects of the game, including future content plans, and game balancing. He reassured players that the development team is committed to delivering new experiences, while keeping the game engaging and dynamic.

During the interview, he confirmed that the designing for Season 3 and Season 4 has already been done. The Season 1.5 is currently live, bringing a lot of fresh content, including the Fantastic Four heroes, Dracula-themed map, and various cosmetic items.

That said, the community is always looking ahead for future content and what the next seasons would bring. Finally, the game director has given the fans an update regarding the same.

Marvel Rivals Season 3 and Season 4 are already in development

During the interview, Chen revealed that the content for Season 2 is completely ready, which is arriving on April 11, 2025 at 9 AM UTC. Regarding Season 3 and 4, Chen said:

"The designs for Seasons 3 and 4 have also been completed and are currently under intensive development! Overall, everything is progressing smoothly."

This indicates that the upcoming seasons are now going through the final stages of development to ensure everything runs smoothly when they launch. For now, the end date of Season 2 is not known yet. Chen also emphasized that Marvel Rivals will continue to introduce fresh characters, maps, and game modes with each season. The developers have planned to introduce two heroes per season.

While some players have concerns about balancing the large hero roster, the developers are monitoring win rates, pick rates, damage output, and team compositions to maintain fairness. Additionally, the team-up skills will continue to evolve, with new combinations arriving from Season 2.

What can we expect from upcoming Marvel Rivals seasons?

While not much is known about the coming seasons as of this writing, we can expect the introduction of new heroes, maps, and balance changes on a weekly basis, similar to the current season.

Moreover, NetEase Games recently confirmed that they are planning to bring crossover collaborations similar to Fortnite and Call of Duty, which means players can expect unique cosmetics and game modes inspired by different franchises in the future.

For now, players are simply advised to follow the official social media channels of the game for new announcements. For more Marvel Rivals news, make sure to check out the Sportskeeda Esports Section.

