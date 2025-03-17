All X-Men heroes reportedly coming to Marvel Rivals 

Recent Marvel Rivals leaks suggest a heavy focus on the X-Men in the upcoming updates for the game. According to the @RivalsAssembled account on X, there are a total of five popular characters from the X-Men that may be added to the game sometime in the near future. The leakers have further shared the supposed classes of some of these potentially upcoming heroes in the X post.

Having said that, here is everything you need to know about the X-Men hero leaks in Marvel Rivals.

Note: This article is based on leaks and should be taken with a grain of salt.

All X-Men characters possibly coming to Marvel Rivals

According to @RivalsAssembled on X, five X-Men heroes are potentially going to be added to Marvel Rivals in the future. Although this is not official information, the account is known to have delivered accurate leaks in the past, making it a credible source.

The first of the leaked heroes is Beast. Even though his class reads “Unknown” on the X post, considering his abilities are similar to Hulk’s, he will most likely be a Vanguard.

Next is the ever-popular Gambit. As per the leaks, he has been classified as a Duelist, which is mostly accurate considering his powers and destructive nature. His signature moves using playing cards and iconic voice lines will certainly be a hit among players if/when he is actually released in-game.

The third hero that was leaked is Nightcrawler. Probably the most anticipated out of all, Nightcrawler might be one of the most fun characters to use if the leaks turn out to be true. He has also been classified as a Duelist, which will be interesting to play given his teleportation abilities.

The fourth character from the list is Rogue. She has been leaked to be a Strategist, which makes sense considering she is primarily known in the comic books for her powers of absorption through physical contact.

Finally, the last character shown is Jubilee. One of the more prominent Asian-American superheroes, she will most likely be introduced as a Strategist if the leaks are true. Considering she did not make any significant appearances in the films, this might just be her time to make it into the spotlight.

That covers everything there is to know about the leaked X-Men heroes that are possibly coming to Marvel Rivals. The X-Men franchise has been part of multiple Rivals leaks now, and it is highly likely that at least some of these characters will make it into the game in future updates.

