Invisible Woman's new melee tech might make her overpowered in Marvel Rivals

Invisible Woman is a new hero in Marvel Rivals. She was released during Season 1 and became immensely popular among players following her debut. This Fantastic Four member is fairly strong due to her versatile kit and can easily secure eliminations when adversaries get too close to her.

Recently, a Reddit user, u/Raydil, posted a video on the official r/marvelrivals subreddit page about how they found a way to cancel Invisible Woman’s melee animation. While it may not seem like much, this new tech can help players get rid of opponents diving them in an instant.

Read on to learn how to cancel Invisible Woman’s melee animation in Marvel Rivals.

Reddit player discovers a melee tech for Invisible Woman in Marvel Rivals

Reddit user u/Raydil posted on the official r/marvelrivals page about finding a new melee tech for one of the game's Strategists, Invisible Woman. Using this newly discovered tech, those who master it can cancel the hero’s melee animation for some sick combos.

Performing the melee animation cancel is easy. All you need to do is press your melee keybind and immediately use Invisible Woman’s “Force Physics.” You can also use the Practice Range to master your timing before jumping into an actual match. After you master the melee tech, taking down all squishy heroes will become extremely easy.

There are several combos you can perform with this new tech. If Spider-Man or any dive character (except Vanguards) attacks you, you can use Invisible Woman’s “Psyonic Vortex” for some DoT while you deal damage with her normal attack. After depleting some of the opponent’s HP, perform the melee animation cancel tech to finish the enemy off.

Since Invisible Woman’s melee knocks enemies away on the third hit, you can use it to push adversaries back when they get too close to you so you don’t have to use her “Force Physics” ability.

