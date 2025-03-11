Shroud announces esports team and roster for Marvel Rivals

Former CS: GO professional Michael "Shroud" has announced his much-awaited Marvel Rivals esports team and its roster. The streamer had been teasing this Marvel Rivals'-focused organisation since his charitable Fragathon subathon held in January 2025, where he stated that many top organisations were approaching him to build a team exclusively for the game.

The streamer posted a promotional image of the team on X to announce the lineup, with Shroud-X being the name chosen for the team.

Shroud announces roster of his new Marvel Rivals esports team

Marvel Rivals has taken the gaming world by storm, continuing to be one of the games with the highest player count months after its release, and with it still being in the first season of the game. A recent update, dubbed Season 1.5, had seen the inclusion of two new heroes from the Fantastic Four — The Thing and Johnny Storm — in the lineup of playable characters.

As per SteamDB, Marvel Rivals is the fifth most popular game on Steam (PC), where it continues to get a daily peak player count of approximately 220,000 players.

Shroud-X will include seven players:

Impuniti

Doomed

Vision

Nuk

Branchies

Fidel

Window

Based on the announcement artwork, Impuniti and Window seem to be Vanguard players, with Doomed and Vision as Duelists, and Nuk and Fidel as Strategists; Branchies seems to occupy a flex role, with Vanguard and Strategist as his choices.

Shroud is a huge fan of Marvel Rivals, having previously expressed his admiration for the game during a broadcast, claiming that he could see himself playing the game for the "rest of his life."

He announced the start of his organisation, under which the current team has been announced, back in February 2025. The streamer had invited esports teams to send him emails and messages to "start up a Marvel Rivals team" at the time.

