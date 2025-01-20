"I might be playing this game for the rest of my life": Shroud announces his favorite game and it's a third-person shooter

Shroud recently went live on Twitch to play several Marvel Rivals matches. The streamer and former Counter-Strike pro has taken a keen interest in NetEase Games' third-person shooter. He was live with Canadian streamer xQc when he showed a deep passion for the title even announcing his desire to sponsor a new team or organization. During his clip, Shroud voiced his admiration for Marvel Rivals saying:

"I might have to set a donation goal for this number to hit something and I will make an org for Marvel Rivals only. I might need to do that. Cuz this, I might be playing this game for the rest of my life. I genuinely might be playing this game for the rest of my life"

Shroud went on to stream Marvel Rivals for several hours before taking an extended break. However, during the stream, it was evident that his interest in an Esports team had been piqued.

Shroud likes Marvel Rivals enough to play it for the rest of his life

Shroud praises Marvel Rivals (Image via Shroud)

Shroud seemed intent on creating a new organization or a professional team dedicated to Marvel Rivals. The streamer noted that perhaps he won't personally play as a part of this team but would still like to create one.

At the time of this announcement, he had collected over $200,000 in donations. While he did not announce a specific number at the time, it's evident that more donations could have influenced his decision to create the organization.

Shroud enjoyed playing Marvel Rivals and saw the title's long-term potential as he said that he could see himself playing it for the rest of his life. During the stream, Shroud was playing as Groot, a popular Vanguard hero in the game.

This interest in Marvel Rivals somewhat stands out because the streamer has previously been heavily invested in FPS titles such as CS:GO and Valorant. However, he also enjoyed the original Overwatch and hailed it as greater than Marvel Rivals in January 2025.

Read more Marvel Rivals-related articles from Sportskeeda:

