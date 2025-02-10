Shroud officially announces the start-up of new Marvel Rivals org

Shroud recently announced that he was ready to start a new Marvel Rivals organisation and invited teams to contact him for further talks. This was during his charity stream on February 9, 2025, where he finally confirmed his wishes, and has overjoyed fans and players worldwide.

Here is a detailed breakdown of the announcement.

Shroud officially confirms the start of his own Marvel Rivals organisation

During the last day of his charity streams on February 9, 2025, Shroud announced the start-up of his own Marvel Rivals org. At the start of the stream, he had put up a donation goal of US$150,000, following the completion of which he promised to “Launch an Esports org.”

Towards the end of the stream, upon the completion of the goal, Shroud kept his word and finally announced that he would actually move forward with the idea. He then went on to invite applications from esports teams, and promised to start working on the project. This is what he had to say:

"We got an org....To any esports team... send emails, send messages we will respond. Lets start up a Marvel Rivals team."

Shroud has been hinting at an interest in the competitive scene of Marvel Rivals for quite some time now. With a completely new game and a fresh esports market, he looks to dominate the competitive scene right from the very beginning. Considering the fame and popularity of the title, it looks to be an excellent idea as the game is set to be destined for greatness.

Having said that, however, this is only the beginning of the process. The game still has a long way to go before it can be considered a top contender in the esports scene. It will be interesting to see how Shroud’s team shapes up while Marvel Rivals looks to gradually tune their game for the competitive scene.

This covers everything there is to know about Shroud’s announcement. His org has been finally confirmed and it is only a matter of time before we get more information and hopefully see his team in action.

