Shroud's Fragathon marathon on Twitch raises more than $1 million for charity

Twitch streamer and former CS:GO professional player Michael "Shroud's" Fragathon marathon on the live-streaming service has managed to raise over $1 million on its last day. The streaming marathon was held for a month every day, with Shroud and other participating content creators' in-game kills, also known as frags, contributing to the amount donated.

Also, any Twitch donations sent in by the viewers were included in the charity money. The final amount raised by the end of the broadcast was a little over $1,055,000. Shroud reacted to a $100,000 donation that saw the money raised for the charity exceed the $1 million mark:

"There it is. There it is! There it is! Let's go! Let's go!"

The streamer called the crew that was involved in the production of the broadcast to come in front of the camera. They then collectively posed for a Polaroid photo to commemorate the achievement.

Many users on X have since reacted to the accomplishment by congratulating Shroud and his team:

"Absolutely amazing, congrats to such a W team," wrote X user @AnthonyKongphan

"Congratulations on an incredible month!" wrote X user @GreatStoryCorey

Shroud previously announced that he would create a Marvel Rivals organization if the Fragathon marathon raises $1 million

Shroud revealed to his audience in a prior broadcast that he was contacted by many organizations to create a team for Marvel Rivals, the third-person shooter title that took the gaming industry by storm since its release in December 2024.

Shroud had stated during his broadcast that he would be creating an organization dedicated to Marvel Rivals. While skeptical that his charity would be able to raise a million dollars, he claimed that the organization would be made "either way."

Despite the success of the charity run, Shroud was the subject of criticism for seemingly promoting gambling during a segment of the charity broadcast. The streamer had a sponsorship from Boxed.gg for the Fragathon charity event. Thus, during his broadcast, he was seemingly seen gambling on a particular card opening segment.

