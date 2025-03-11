Marvel Rivals will have Storm holding Mjolnir before MCU

Marvel Rivals’ latest Storm skin, Goddess of Thunder, shows Storm wielding the Mjolnir. Inspired by the X-Men Annual (1970) #9 comic, this will be the first time Marvel enthusiasts will get to see Storm wielding the magical weapon, which surprisingly comes even before an MCU portrayal of the same. The costume will be available for purchase in the game on and from March 13, 2025, at 7 pm PDT.

Having said that, here is a brief overview of Storm’s Goddess of Thunder costume in Marvel Rivals.

Storm wields Mjolnir in her latest costume in Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals recently revealed Storm’s new upcoming skin named Goddess of Thunder. Apart from the electrifying visuals and comic-accurate costume, she can be seen wielding the iconic weapon, Mjolnir.

Appearing for the first time in the X-Men Annual (1970) #9 comic, fans often showed their interest in its portrayal in the MCU. However, it appears that Marvel Rivals will beat filmmakers to the punch with its new release.

The Storm Goddess of Thunder bundle will be available in the game on and from March 13, 2025, 7 pm PDT onwards. It will likely be a purchasable item in the store, the price of which has not been revealed yet. However, considering previous bundle releases, we can estimate a price of 2,000 units for the costume alone, while the entire bundle should cost 2,200 units.

Interestingly, since Storm already has a team-up with Thor, the original wielder of the weapon, we could potentially see two Mjolnirs on the battlefield once this skin is released.

Coming to the actual design of the costume, Storm can be seen in her classic white outfit with the iconic blue, fluffy hair from the comic. She is also wearing a blue cape to complete her look.

Note: In the actual gameplay footage shown, there is no evidence of Storm using Mjolnir. At the time of writing this article, only her MVP screen shows her calling for Mjolnir and wielding it.

That covers all we know about Storm’s new costume — Goddess of Thunder — that shows her wielding Mjolnir. Log in to the game on March 13, 2025, to grab this unique costume and flaunt it in-game.

