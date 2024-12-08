Marvel Rivals: 5 best heroes to counter Iron Man

Knowing how to counter Iron Man in Marvel Rivals is crucial if you want to dominate your games in this title. He has some of the highest mobility in the game, and his ultimate, when used right, can absolutely wipe out your entire squad. That makes him a major threat to you, and and your grind towards pushing the highest ranks in the game.

There are some heroes in the game that can absolutely shut-down and counter Iron Man in the game. Our article will provide you with a detailed brief on the 5 best heroes to counter Iron Man in Marvel Rivals, and how you can use these heroes to force players to swap to a different hero.

Disclaimer: This article solely reflects the writer's personal opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this guide have been updated to the latest patch deployed on January 25, 2025. This article will be further updated as a new balance update goes live for Marvel Rivals in the near future.

Best characters to counter Iron Man in Marvel Rivals

As stated above, Iron Man features some of the highest mobility in the game on account of his blasters. He is constantly in the air, and naturally, the best way to counter him is to use hit-scan heroes, or heroes with near hit-scan projectile. They are perfect for tracking this hero, and dealing a burst of damage against him consistently.

Here is a list of the five best heroes, who, in our opinion, are the best choices to counter Iron Man in Marvel Rivals:

1) Star-Lord

Star-Lord in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

One of the best characters to counter Iron Man in Marvel Rivals is Star-Lord. Also belonging to the Duelist roster, Star-Lord can take Iron Man down single-handedly. Moreover, like Iron Man, this hero can also fly around the map and use his abilities to make a quick getaway. So those who prefer mobility should choose him when fighting Tony Stark.

Use Star-Lord's flying ability to get close to Iron Man and then melt his health down. Since Peter Quill's flying ability doesn't have a cooldown, you can use it whenever you have enough fuel. Moreover, his ultimate can instantly eliminate Iron Man in mid-flight since it locks onto an adversary and deals devastating damage.

2) The Punisher

The Punisher can tackle Iron Man (Image via NetEase Games)

Punisher is another perfect counter to Iron Man. His kit features an excellent weapon and abilities that allow him to shoot down any opponent. He also possesses the ability to summon and use a mounted machine gun that can deal a hefty chunk of damage. This can be used specifically when Iron Man is flying around the map.

When deployed against Iron Man, Punisher can prove to be effective by dealing high damage from range. Moreover, if Iron Man focuses on Punisher, the latter can use their smoke grenade and escape from the scene immediately.

3) Black Widow

Black Widow can easily counter Iron Man (Image via NetEase Games)

Black Widow possesses one of the best kits that allows her to eliminate Iron Man in an instant. Her kit somewhat resembles Widowmaker from Blizzard’s hero shooter title. Equipped with a gun that can charge up and shoot a lethal bullet capable of eliminating oppositions with a small HP pool, Black Widow is likely the best character in Marvel Rivals if you like sniping.

If you pair Black Widow with Hawkeye, their team-up ability will allow her to see afterimages of Iron Man, which she can hit to deal more damage. Widow can easily eliminate Tony Stark using her sniper even if he is high up in the air. Moreover, since Iron Man has no cover when flying, Black Widow's sniper can easily kill him with two shots.

4) Scarlet Witch

Scarlet Witch can nuke certain areas with her ultimate (Image via NetEase Games)

Depending on the map, Scarlet Witch can somewhat counter Iron Man in Marvel Rivals. If Iron Man is within range, she can easily consume his life force, potentially eliminating him. In fact, if Scarlet Witch receives proper support from her allies, she can be extremely effective in eliminating the entire enemy team.

Scarlet Witch’s ultimate is also extremely potent against Iron Man. She can easily nuke the latter if he gives her the chance to charge her ultimate up. Moreover, any enemy caught within this Ultimate's range will also die instantly.

5) Hawkeye

Hawkeye's arrows are projectiles (Image via NetEase Games)

Hawkeye’s arrows count as projectiles, meaning, you have to predict Iron Man's movement before firing. If you already have mastered Hawkeye, he can be one of the best characters to counter Iron Man with. Since Iron Man will be flying around most of the time, he is bound to receive damage from your teammates. So, while he is busy relocating, you can pick him off with a fully charged arrow before escaping the area.

However, if you decide to pair Hawkeye with Black Widow or any other hitscan DPS, it's best to let them take care of Iron Man as they will be much more efficient at it.

These are our preferred list of heroes to counter Iron Man in Marvel Rivals. If you've enjoyed reading this article, you can check out some of our related Marvel Rivals guides below:

