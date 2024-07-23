Marvel Rivals Scarlet Witch guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

Marvel Rivals Scarlet Witch is a Duelist Hero. She has been regarded as one of the most powerful characters since her release into the game during its pre-alpha stage. As we now enter the official debut of NetEase Games' rand-new hero-shooter, we are quite sure that fans would have a hoot playing this character and dominating over their opponents.

This article will provide a detailed preview of her abilities, and how you can use them to your advantage. The Hero has an extremely potent kit, and when used right, it can wreak havoc on the battlefield.

Editor's Note: This guide is updated until the January 12, 2025 patch of Marvel Rivals. We will update it whenever a new balance update for the character is released.

Marvel Rivals Scarlet Witch: All abilities

Marvel Rivals Scarlet Witch is a Duelist character (Image via NetEase Games)

In Marvel Rivals, Scarlet Witch remains quite a versatile Hero pick. Her kit allows her to play both from a distance and be effective in close-quarter combat. Here's an in-depth look into her entire kit:

Trending

Abilities Effect Chaos Control (LMB) Use Chaos Magic to attack enemies and restore Chaos Energy. Chthonian Burst (RMB) Consume Chaos Energy to fire explosive magic missiles. Reality Erasure (Q) Engage in free flight while charging energy, and unleash it to deal massive damage. Mystic Projection (L-Shift) Enter projection state for free flight. Dark Seal (E) Land a hit on a target or the scene, and press again to generate a Force Field that periodically stuns enemies within range. Telekinesis (Space) Hold Space to hover and fall slowly. Chaotic Bond (Passive) Scarlet Witch can infuse Chaos Energy into Magneto to enchant his greatsword.

How to play as Scarlet Witch in Marvel Rivals?

Mobility

Marvel Rivals Scarlet Witch Mystic Projection ability (Image via NetEase Games)

Scarlet Witch has decent mobility in Marvel Rivals. She has the power to traverse both horizontal and vertical planes. This allows players to be quite creative with their offensive approach.

You can use her Mystic Projection and Telekinesis to take the higher ground and be a constant menace against enemies who do not possess the ability to fly or climb the map. While the fight continues on the ground level, you can rain hellfire from above, constantly poking at the Strategists to hinder their supportive abilities.

Playstyle

Playing Scarlet Witch is extremely straightforward. You have an extremely powerful kit in your hands, and you should make use of it. Your secondary fire deals greater damage than your primary. However, to use it, you need Chaos Energy.

Marvel Rivals Scarlet Witch Chthonian Blast ability (Image via NetEase Games)

You can use Primary Fire to auto-lock into enemies, deal damage, and charge up your Chaos Energy. As you build up enough store of Chaos, you can unleash this energy onto enemies in front of you. This can be done using the Chthonian Blast ability. Using RMB, you can consume all the Chaos Energy that you have built up to fire explosive magic missiles against enemies that you are locked onto.

Marvel Rivals Scarlet Witch Dark Seal ability (Image via NetEase Games)

You can use Dark Seal to stun your enemies before engaging against them. Unless you're sure to hit them in the face, use it on the ground to deal AoE damage and ensure you secure the stun debuff on your foes. Pair it with the previous combo to obliterate anyone in sight.

Lastly, Scarlet Witch in Marvel Rivals is undoubtedly one of the best Heroes to take out aerial characters. Use your combos to eliminate any player who's trying to take vertical space on your team.

Ultimate

Marvel Rivals Scarlet Witch Reality Erasure ultimate ability (Image via NetEase Games)

Scarlet Witch's Ultimate ability is one of the strongest in the game. You can use it as a finisher tool to get rid of any enemies who are already quite low-health and get back to securing the objective. Alternatively, you can use it as an initiator to turn a team fight in your favor.

Also read: Is Marvel Rivals coming to Nintendo Switch?

Best team-ups for Scarlet Witch in Marvel Rivals

1) Magneto (Vanguard)

Magento is a great duo for Marvel Rivals Scarlet Witch (Image via NetEase Games)

Magneto is the best team-up for Scarlet Witch as they together form Metallic Chaos. When this team-up is active, Scarlet Witch infuses Chaos Energy into Magneto's greatsword, which can now be used to strike down enemies with ease.

Scarlet Witch receives a 10% damage boost, as she is the Team-up anchor, which is a permanent stat boost for the entire season whether Metallic Chaos is active or not.

2) Doctor Strange (Vanguard)

Doctor Strange is a great duo for Marvel Rivals Scarlet Witch (Image via NetEase Games)

Doctor Strange is one of the best duos for Scarlet Witch. He is a Vanguard who can block incoming projectiles for her with his Shield of Seraphim. He can also fight alongside Wanda with his Cloak of Levitation and create unique combos with Pentagram of Farallah. One such example would be using Wanda’s ultimate, Reality Erasure, from safety, through these portals.

Additionally, his ultimate, Eye of Agamotto can separate the souls of his enemies making them easy targets for Scarlet Witch who deals massive damage.

Read more: 5 best heroes to duo with Scarlet Witch in Marvel Rivals

Best Marvel Rivals Scarlet Witch counters

1) Hela (Duelist)

Hela is a counter to Marvel Rivals Scarlet Witch (Image via NetEase Games)

Hela is one of the best counters to Scarlet Witch in Marvel Rivals. She is also an airborne character who can deal massive damage at long ranges, striking down the low-health Wanda with ease. Moreover, Hela’s Soul Drainer ability is a direct counter to Scarlet Witch as it can stun her, which makes it easy for Hela and her team to take her down.

Finally, even if Scarlet Witch somehow finds space to deal damage to Hela, she can escape with her Astral Flock ability, rendering Wanda’s attempts futile.

2) Hawkeye (Duelist)

Hawkeye is a counter to Marvel Rivals Scarlet Witch (Image via NetEase Games)

Hawkeye is another excellent counter to Scarlet Witch owing to his range and damage potential. His Blast and Piercing Arrows combined with Archer’s Focus can deal massive damage which is extremely powerful against low-health opponents like Wanda. Moreover, Hypersonic Arrow can knock down the flying Wanda, making her an easy target.

Furthermore, Hawkeye’s ultimate, Hunter’s Sight, can spot afterimages of enemies. He can then deal damage to these afterimages, which is transferred to the actual heroes, making it lethal for low HP heroes like Scarlet Witch.

Read more: 5 best heroes to counter Scarlet Witch in Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals Scarlet Witch Lore

Scarlet Witch is undoubtedly one of the most powerful duelists in the game. She is versatile, easy to understand, and as stated above, quite a force to reckon with. That said, here's a glimpse into the lore and backstory behind the character:

"Wanda Maximoff's ability to manipulate chaos magic makes her one of the most powerful living beings in the universe. As the Scarlet Witch, she seeks to harness that chaos, restoring some semblance of order to a world that is constantly on the brink of destruction. Since the Timestream Entanglement, chaos magic is one of the few forces holding the threads of reality together. Should her powers fail, the Scarlet Witch truly believes that this universe will disintegrate, along with everyone in it. It is a fate she refuses to allow... no matter the cost..."

For more Marvel Rivals character guides, check these links below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.