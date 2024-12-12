5 best heroes to counter Scarlet Witch in Marvel Rivals

When up against Scarlet Witch in Marvel Rivals, you’re dealing with someone who can dish out serious damage from a distance. That said, her health is fragile, and she’s not great at taking hits. So, to beat her, you will require heroes who can either close the gap quickly, stop her from unloading her full potential, or just flat-out overwhelm her with burst power.

This article details the five best heroes to counter Scarlet Witch in Marvel Rivals.

Note: The article is subjective and reflects the writer's views. The entries are ranked in no particular order.

Hela, Hawkeye, and other optimal heroes to take on Scarlet Witch in Marvel Rivals

1) Scarlet Witch (Mirror Match)

Wanda's Reality Erasure from Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Sometimes the best way to deal with a hero is to just pick them yourself, and Scarlet Witch is no different. If you know how to play her, you can use her Chaos Energy and Cthonian Bursts against her. You can outplay her quickly if you stick to using Dark Seal to combo and deal damage.

Since Wanda is all about staying safe and throwing out those long-range blasts, having a healer like Mantis or Jeff the Land Shark nearby will let you focus on damage while staying alive. Just be careful with her Ultimate — you’ll want to charge it somewhere safe as its long buildup makes it a perfect target for enemies.

2) Hela

Hela's Piercing Night from Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

If you time her attacks well, Hela can easily take out Scarlet Witch. With her Flock ability, Hela can reposition quickly, making it harder for Wanda to land a clean shot. Whether you’re using Piercing Night to apply pressure or Flock to stay mobile, she makes it difficult for Scarlet Witch in Marvel Rivals to remain safe.

Moreover, Hela's ultimate, 'Goddess of Death,' is devastating if used right, especially on Scarlet Witch while she's winding up her attacks. She is always best to keep at mid-range to utilize the damage she can give out there.

3) Hawkeye

Hawkeye's Hunter Sight from Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

If you’re looking for a hero who can hit from a distance and disrupt Scarlet Witch in Marvel Rivals, Hawkeye is an excellent pick. His Blast Arrows can prevent Wanda from comfortably charging her big attacks, and his ability to stay on higher ground makes him hard for her to catch.

Furthermore, you can use Clint’s rapid fire and precision to pick off Wanda's low health before she gets a chance to retaliate. During those close-range moments, his versatility and quick thinking can keep her from overpowering him.

Also read: Marvel Rivals Hawkeye guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

4) Iron Man

Iron-Man's Unibeam from Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

The best way to play Iron Man is by keeping himself safe from a distance and delivering consistent damage—perfect to take down Scarlet Witch in Marvel Rivals. With his Repulsor Blast and Micro-Missile Barrage, Tony can start causing damage before even getting close.

His flying ability lets him stay out of Wanda's range, preventing her from landing those big hits. Besides, his Unibeam is perfect for chipping away at Scarlet Witch's low health, and if she’s not careful, she’ll be finished before she even gets a chance to strike back.

Also check out: 5 best heroes to duo with Iron Man in Marvel Rivals

5) Venom

Venom's Dark Predation from Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Finally, Venom's tanky nature and high health make him a perfect counter to Scarlet Witch in Marvel Rivals. You can knock her back and disrupt her flow by using his Venom swing to close the distance and initiate with Frenzied Arrival.

In really rough spots, Symbiotic Resilience will keep you long enough to dish serious damage, especially since Scarlet Witch struggles to kill tankier heroes. If timed correctly, his ultimate, Feast of the Abyss, can also become an absolute game-changer, healing him while dealing massive damage to whoever gets caught in the attack.

