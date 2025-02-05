Marvel Rivals patch notes (February 5, 2025): New cosmetics and bug fixes

New Marvel Rivals patch notes are out globally. In this small patch, NetEase Games is introducing new skins for Captain America and Luna Snow in-game. Apart from that, there are multiple bug fixes made for gameplay, characters, and maps. This patch will go live in-game on February 6, 2025, at 09:00 UTC with no server downtime.

Read on to learn everything included in the Marvel Rivals patch notes released on February 5, 2025.

Full Marvel Rivals patch notes for February 5, 2025

Here are the full Marvel Rivals patch notes that will go live on February 6, 2025, at 09:00 UTC:

All new costumes in Marvel Rivals patch notes (February 5, 2025)

Luna Snow - Mirae 2099 (Limited-time store release: 2025/02/07 02:00 UTC)

Luna Snow Mirae 2099 costume (Image via NetEase Games)

Captain America - Avengers: Infinity War (Limited-time store release: 2025/02/07 02:00 UTC)

Trending

Captain America Avengers: Infinity War costume (Image via NetEase Games)

Bug Fixes in Marvel Rivals patch notes (February 5, 2025)

General

Adjusted age rating labels.

Fixed an issue with the Epic Launcher restarting after 5 minutes of inactivity, which caused random anti-cheat notifications.

Maps and Gameplay

Resolved multiple instances where players could get stuck in unique terrain.

Fixed an occasional synchronization issue with some doors in Hydra Charteris Base: Frozen Airfield

Hero Bug Fixes

Venom's Wild Swing: Fixed an issue where Venom Swing could occasionally fail to end properly. Now, he'll always land with style.

Venom's Ultimate Devour: Resolved a problem where pressing Devour as soon he lands after unleashing Feast of the Abyss would sometimes deal no damage or knockback. Venom's hunger will now be fully satisfied!

Mister Fantastic's Bulletproof Rubber: Addressed a bug where his Reflexive Rubber ability could sometimes fail to end correctly. He's back to being as fantastic as ever!

Storm's Tempestuous Control: Fixed an issue where Storm's Ultimate Ability could lead to unintended positions if she unleashes it just as she passes through Doctor Strange's portal. She'll now control the storm without getting lost!

Storm's Recovery Rumble: Resolved a bug where Storm's Ultimate Ability could end abnormally if trapped by recovering destructible structures. She's ready to unleash her powers—no more interruptions in the eye of the storm!

Moon Knight's Handy Prompt: Corrected the issue where the ground visual cue for Moon Knight's Ultimate Ability would prematurely disappear—no more being caught unaware about incoming talons.

Wolverine's Fastball Bewilderment: Fixed occasional synchronization issues in the Fastball Special Team-Up Ability where on Wolverine's side, he would appear as being held by the Hulk, but others would see Wolverine still in his original place. Now, everyone's in sync to play ball.

Magneto's Ironic Iron Issue: Resolved an occasional problem where Iron Man's Ultimate Ability would still take effect even after being absorbed by Magneto's Ultimate Ability. Magneto's magnetic prowess now has it fully contained!

Jeff the Land Shark's Spitting Shenanigans: Fixed an issue where if Jeff the Land Shark spit out others just as his Ultimate Ability was about to end, it would be interrupted and automatically spit them out when the ultimate ended, causing it to look like the animation played twice. He'll now eject everyone in one smooth motion!

Banner's Revival Wardrobe: Addressed a costume issue that occasionally occurred with Banner after being revived by Rocket Raccoon's beacon. He's looking sharp and ready to hulk out!

Loki's Reload: Fixed a rare issue where Loki's Mystical Missiles would not refill after reloading during unstable network conditions. He's back to being the trickster with a full arsenal!

Loki's Transformation Trouble: Resolved a rare occurrence where Loki's Ultimate Ability transformation would end immediately after activation in unstable network conditions. His mischief will now last as intended!

Read more: Marvel Rivals character tier list

This was everything you needed to know about the Marvel Rivals patch notes released on February 5, 2025. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more Marvel Rivals-related news and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.