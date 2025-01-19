5 best heroes to counter Captain America in Marvel Rivals

Captain America in Marvel Rivals is a Vanguard with mixed offensive and defensive capabilities. His kit is designed to tank from the front while occasionally diving in for situational takedowns. He is not easy to deal with, especially for the newer players, who fail to strategize a coordinated attack and fall prey to his play style.

That said, this article will list five of the best counters to Captain America in Marvel Rivals.

List of 5 of the best heroes to counter Captain America in Marvel Rivals

1) Namor

Namor in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Namor is one of the best counters to Captain America in Marvel Rivals. His primary attack, Trident of Neptune, deals heavy damage to the captain, forcing him to retreat. Additionally, his Aquatic Dominion ability is particularly difficult for a dive character like Captain America to deal with, as he could get easily overwhelmed. This is even more annoying if Luna Snow is on the team, as she provides Namor with a Frozen Spawn team-up buff, which can slow down Captain America.

Furthermore, Namor’s Blessing of the Deep ability enables him to escape difficult situations if Captain America somehow manages to get up close.

Read more: Marvel Rivals Namor guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

2) Mantis

Mantis in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Mantis is easily one of the best Strategists to pick against Captain America in Marvel Rivals. Primarily, Mantis possesses one of the best stuns in the game, Spore Slumber, which can sedate the charging captain for 3.5 seconds.

Moreover, Mantis’ consistent healing with Healing Flower and damage-boosting with Allied Inspiration makes it difficult for Captain America to dive in and out of the enemy backlinks effectively. Finally, her ultimate, Soul Resurgence, which provides significant healing and movement boost to all nearby allies, completely counters the captain’s playstyle, forcing him to wait out the ultimate duration.

Check out: Marvel Rivals Mantis guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

3) Peni Parker

Peni Parker in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Peni Parker is one of the best Vanguard counterpicks against Captain America. Considering Steve’s playstyle is to run at enemies, it is extremely difficult for him to keep track of Peni Parker’s Arachno-Mines, which deal significant damage.

Furthermore, Peni Parker’s Cyber-Web Snare ability can “stun” Captain America for 0.7s while providing her with a bonus health and movement boost, making it difficult for Steve to be aggressive.

Also read: Marvel Rivals Peni Parker guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

4) Groot

Groot in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Groot is also a top-tier Vanguard counter to Captain America in Marvel Rivals. Thanks to his powerful defensive abilities, he is extremely powerful against an agile character like Captain America. His Thornlash and Ironwood walls are a nuisance for Captain America as they restrict his movement, countering his aggressive playstyle.

Furthermore, Groot’s ultimate, Strangling Prison, can imprison him for 3.5 seconds while doing damage, making him an easy target for Groot and his team to take down.

Also check out: Marvel Rivals Groot guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

5) Hawkeye

Hawkeye in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Hawkeye is particularly powerful against Captain America in Marvel Rivals for three reasons. Firstly, his Piercing and Blast Arrows deal massive damage per shot, which is difficult for Captain America to block with a shield of only 400 HP.

Secondly, Hawkeye’s Hypersonic Arrow can slow the charging Captain America, countering his agility in the game.

Finally, Clint’s ultimate, Hunter’s Sight, allows him to spot and damage afterimages of enemies, which is especially powerful against Steve as constant movement is his go-to on the battlefield.

Read more: Marvel Rivals Hawkeye guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

